Movers give autism walk a helping hand

The moving force behind Sunday's 11th annual Walk Now for Autism Speaks Long Island at Jones Beach is Long Island businessman John Beyer, founder and president of Men On The Move. Beyer's Floral Park-based moving company donates trucks, warehouse space and its employees' time to the fundraising event each year.

"Without them it would be very hard for us to have the walk," said Diane Cahill of Lindenhurst, New York State Advocacy chairwoman for Autism Speaks. "He puts his business on hold to make sure we have staff and trucks for this walk."

Beyer's company, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, provides two trucks, storage space at the company's facility on Oakwood Road in Huntington, and the services of four employees for the day of the walk, which starts at 9 a.m., rain or shine, at Parking Field 5.

Beyer, whose son, Gregory, 18, is autistic, has been involved in the walk from the beginning and has the preparations down to a science.

"We load the trucks Saturday and deliver" T-shirts, water bottles, generators and posters at about 6 a.m. Sunday, Beyer said. His employees are on hand all day to hand out gear.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I like to think we play a role in helping the people who really do run" the event, Beyer said. "We hope to make their lives a little easier."

About 30,000 people are expected at the walk. Cahill said organizers hope to raise about $1.5 million to fight autism.