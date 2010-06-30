Movie Buzz: Boss Spacey, Hamptons film fest launch



WHO Kevin Spacey

THE MOVIE "Horrible Bosses"

THE DEAL Spacey has just joined Colin Farrell and Jennifer Aniston as the villains in this comedy about browbeaten underlings who hatch a murderous revenge plot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's familiar territory for Spacey, who played the sadistic movie mogul Buddy Ackerman in "Swimming With Sharks" (1994). Shooting is set to begin Tuesday with director Seth Gordon ("Four Christmases").



WHO Katie Holmes

THE MOVIE "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark"

THE DEAL A release date of Jan. 21 has been set for this chiller, according to Hollywood.com. It's a remake of a 1973 ABC television film that featured Kim Darby as a housewife terrorized by gremlins living in her fireplace. Schlocky but unexpectedly effective, the film gained a cult following over the years; Guillermo Del Toro wrote the new screenplay. Ten-year-old Bailee Madison takes the lead role, while Guy Pearce stars as her father and Holmes plays his girlfriend.



WHO Alec Baldwin

THE MOVIE "The Art of the Steal"

THE DEAL The Hamptons International Film Festival launches its second annual SummerDocs series with a documentary on the struggle for control of the Barnes Foundation, a private art collection valued at a staggering $25 billion. Baldwin, a longtime festival supporter, will interview director Don Argott following a screening next week.

INFO Monday at 8 p.m. at Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton. Tickets are $20. 631-324-0806; guildhall.org.