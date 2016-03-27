Nassau girls lacrosse preview
NASSAU I
COLD SPRING HARBOR
SEAHAWKS
Coach: Danielle Castellane
2015 record: 12-6
Key players
Ashley Lynch, attack, Sr.
Samantha DeBellis, attack, Sr.
Katie Hudson, midfield, Sr.
Katie Kotowski, midfield, Jr.
Abbey Ngai, goalie, Jr.
Outlook: Returning all-Americans Lynch and DeBellis anchor an offense that will help the Seahawks be a force. They’re committed to Duke and Louisville, respectively.
FARMINGDALE DALERS
Coach: Shari Campbell
2015 record: 2-10
Key players
Gabby Henry, midfield, Sr.
Johnna Leone, attack, Sr.
Cailee Perettine, midfield, Jr.
Caroline Bleck, midfield/attack, Jr.
Kat Krieg, defense, Sr.
Outlook: An overall fast team with a solid defense and depth on offense.
GARDEN CITY TROJANS
Coach: Diane Chapman
2015 record: 16-2
Key players
Kerry Defliese, midfield, Sr.
Michaela Bruno, midfield, Sr.
Katie Muldoon, midfield, Sr.
Jenn Medjid, attack, Soph.
Brooke McDaid, attack, Sr.
Outlook: A fast team with three of the top midfielders in Nassau, the Trojans have county title aspirations.
LONG BEACH MARINES
Coach: Rachel Ray
2015 record: 12-4
Key players
Sarah Reznick, goalie, Soph.
Catie Breglia, attack, Sr.
Emma Pfaff, attack, Soph.
Siobhan Rafferty, midfield, Jr.
Kaylee Callahan, midfield, Sr.
Outlook: A strong team is anchored by Reznick, a Florida commit, and Rafferty, a Stony Brook commit. The Marines could go far in 2016.
MANHASSET INDIANS
Coach: Danielle Gallagher
2015 record: 18-1
Key players
Erin Barry, attack, Sr.
Katherine Markham, defense, Sr.
Katie Bellucci, attack, Soph.
Alexandra Pidedjian, midfield, Sr.
Madison Rielly, attack, Soph.
Outlook: A perfect season was spoiled by Wantagh in the Nassau County title game, and though the Indians are rebuilding after graduating several key players, there’s still plenty of talent.
MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS
Coach: Megan Protano
2015 record: 7-7
Key players
Alexa Gentile, attack, 8th grade
Allison Stackpole, attack, Sr.
Erin Tierney, defense, Soph.
Kole Pollock, attack, Sr.
Lilly Bernardi, defense, Sr.
Outlook: Young team with inexperienced players stepping into larger roles. Chiefs are hoping for senior leaders Stackpole, Pollock and Bernardi to help usher in the next wave of talent.
NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
Coach: Meg McCormack
2015 record: 11-7
Key players
Kelly Johansen, midfield, Sr.
Ashleigh Sheerin, midfield, Jr.
Alana Greene, midfield, Soph.
Selena Fortich, midfield, Soph.
Quinn Lacy, goalie, Jr.
Outlook: Johansen, committed to USC, is expected to lead a young team to be competitive.
OCEANSIDE SAILORS
Coach: Ken Dwyer
2015 record: 8-9
Key players
Cassie Cesario, midfield, Sr.
Alison Schwasnick, midfield, Jr.
Christina McCabe, attack, Jr.
Taylor Passuello, goalie, Sr.
Jenna Doherty, attack, Sr.
Outlook: A playoff participant in nine of the last 10 seasons, the Sailors have 11 returning starters. Cesario and Schwasnick are standout midfielders.
SYOSSET BRAVES
Coach: Lauren LoMonaco
2015 record: 10-6
Key players
Katelyn Igneri, midfield, Jr.
Kelly Siebert, defense, Sr.
Taylyn Stadler, attack, Soph.
Betsy Cohen, goalie, Sr.
Nicole Concannon, attack, Jr.
Outlook: The Braves won the Nassau Class A championship for the first time last season, and a strong midfield and attack should keep Syosset competitive.
WANTAGH WARRIORS
Coach: Jaclyn Stevens
2015 record: 17-3
Key players
Grace Beshlian, goalie, Sr.
Kaitlyn Cerasi, attack, Sr.
Nikki Sliwak, midfield, Sr.
Michelle Smith, defense, Sr.
Darcie Smith, midfield, Sr.
Outlook: Twenty returners, including nine starters, make the Warriors an early favorite. Returning All-Americans Beshlian, Cerasi and Sliwak are game-changers.
NASSAU II
BALDWIN BRUINS
Coach: Rebecca LaFlare
2015 record: 10-3
Key players
Nicole Sheintul, goalie, Sr.
Bridget Jules, midfield, Sr.
Sam Conforti, attack, Jr.
Deanna Noonan, defense, Sr.
Kelsi King, defense, Jr.
Outlook: A great group of athletes makes Baldwin a threat for a playoff berth in LaFlare’s first season as varsity head coach. Sheintul, a UMass Lowell commit, is an excellent goalie.
EAST MEADOW JETS
Coach: Jamie Lago
2015 record: 6-8
Key players
Kelly Clarke, defense, Sr.
Erin Fowler, midfield, Sr.
Danielle Rivas, goalie, Sr.
Melissa Peysson, defense, Sr.
Megan Bender, attack, Sr.
Outlook: A senior-heavy team is poised for success with Clarke and Fowler, both SUNY Oneonta commits, leading the way.
FREEPORT RED DEVILS
Coach: Danielle Torre
2015 record: 6-4
HEMPSTEAD TIGERS
Coach: Raymie Tand
2015 record: 0-10
Key players
Brittni Smith, defense, Sr.
Alicia Blagrove, midfield, Jr.
Kayla Chicas, defense, Sr.
Adasia Conley-Reed, goalie, Jr.
Tatiana Saintilus, defense, Soph.
Outlook: A relatively new program, the Tigers are building. But good speed should help take advantage of slower defenses, possibly leading to improvement this season.
HICKSVILLE COMETS
Coach: Meredith Schneider
2015 record: 8-6
Key players
Cameron Isnardi, midfield, Jr.
Alexa Lomangino, goalie, Jr.
Angelina Scarpa, attack, Jr.
Kerrin Heuser, midfield, Fr.
Paige Walker, midfield, 8th grade
Outlook: After graduating seven starters, the Comets are looking to younger players to take on more responsibility. Heuser and Walker have exciting potential.
PLAINVIEW JFK HAWKS
Coach: Janine Abramo
2015 record: 10-5
Key players
Lauren Healy, midfield, Jr.
Corinne Badeer, midfield, Soph.
Erin Curran, attack, Sr.
Rachel Trichon, midfield, Soph.
Bailey Bravin, goalie, Sr.
Outlook: Healy, all-conference in 2014 and an all-county honorable mention last season, brings offensive punch to a young team.
PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS
Coach: Kaitlyn Carter
2015 record: 11-3
Key players
Rachel Rosen, midfield, Jr.
Rebecca Rosen, midfield, Soph.
Ashley Randall, midfield, Sr.
Emma Kabuto, defense, Sr.
Catie Egan, defense, Jr.
Outlook: A strong midfield anchors a team with versatile and aggressive players looking to win the conference and avenge last season’s first-round loss to Oceanside in the playoffs.
VALLEY STREAM EAGLES
Coach: Jessica Ricotta
2015 record: 3-6
NASSAU III
BELLMORE JFK COUGARS
Coach: Jayna Kyriacou
2015 record: 4-9
Key players
Rose Mehani, midfield, Soph.
Nicole Khouryawad, goalie, Soph.
Nicolina Torchia, midfield, Jr.
Sydney Weilstein, midfield, Sr.
Jessica Fenstein, midfield/defense, Sr.
Outlook: A young team looking to mesh.
CALHOUN COLTS
Coach: James Raucci
2015 record: 3-12
Key players
Devon Bayer, midfield, Jr.
Giana Kapoosuzian, goalie, Jr.
Danielle Keener, midfield, Sr.
Paige Lewis, midfield, Sr.
Megan Keener, attack, Jr.
Outlook: Kapoosuzian is an athletic goalie who can set the tone for a team looking to improve.
CAREY SEAHAWKS
Coach: Nicole Kaye
2015 record: 3-9
Key players
Shannon Giddens, midfield, Sr.
Brett Robison, midfield, Sr.
Emily Conti, attack, Jr.
Angelica Miceli-Kaya, goalie, Jr.
Courtney Condron, defense/midfield, Sr.
Outlook: Seven returning seniors and several great athletes will set the tone.
ELMONT SPARTANS
Coach: Kemola Webster
2015 record: 8-4
Key players
Jasmine Rowe, midfield, Sr.
Chiamaka Ubani, attack, Soph.
Ashonte Rhodes, defense, Sr.
Tosin Fadugba, defense, Jr.
Kem Nwabudu, midfield, Soph.
Outlook: The Spartans return 10 players and seven starters from last year’s team that ended the season on a four-game win streak.
GREAT NECK NORTH
BLAZERS
Coach: Kristen Cornicello
2015 record: 6-7
Key players
Gabrielle Berger, midfield, Sr.
Ariella Lerner, attack, Soph.
Michelle Metros, midfield, Sr.
Carly Weisen, defense, Sr.
Colette Greenbaum, attack, Sr.
Outlook: Berger (five years) and Metros (four years) have significant varsity experience, which could help the Blazers improve.
GREAT NECK SOUTH
REBELS
Coach: Christine Hakanjin
2015 record: 5-6
Key players
Danielle Deponte, midfield, Jr.
Hannah Lee, midfield, Jr.
Jordana Ovadia, attack, Jr.
Rebecca Bressler, goalie, Jr.
Grace Jiang, midfield, Soph.
Outlook: Rebels’ goal is to remain competitive in every game in a new conference.
HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS
Coach: Lauren Marra
2015 record: 6-8
Key players
Madison Marciano, midfield, Sr.
Chase McGahan, midfield, Jr.
Sabina Badzim, attack, Sr.
Julie Christodoulou, defense, Sr.
Lindsey Slavit, midfield, Sr.
Outlook: An offense with great chemistry should help Herricks get over the hump this year after losing four games by one point last season.
JERICHO JAYHAWKS
Coach: Hayley Lacey
2015 record: 1-13
Key players
Kristina Kallansrude, midfield, Fr.
Marissa Shapiro, defense, Sr.
Daria Drew, midfield, Fr.
Talia Drew, midfield, Fr.
Katherine Fatehi, midfield, Soph.
Outlook: Kallansrude, an accurate shooter with outstanding stick skills, leads a young team.
MACARTHUR GENERALS
Coach: Daniel Agovino
2015 record: 5-12
Key players
Erin Vaughan Ware, attack, Jr.
Casey Barrett, defense, Sr.
Katelyn Politi, midfield, Jr.
Angeline Klein, attack, Jr.
Arianna Montefusco, midfield, Sr.
Outlook: This could be MacArthur’s year. Vaughan Ware is a returning all-county player, Barrett, Politi, Klein and Montefusco are all returning all-conference.
MEPHAM PIRATES
Coach: Melissa Rohr
2015 record: 9-4
Key players
Amanda Amalfitano, defense, Jr.
Maeve Testa, midfield, Jr.
Hope Kotowski, goalie, Jr.
Melissa Frobosilo, attack, Sr.
Outlook: The goal in Mepham is to push the tempo and play aggressively after losing a key group of senior attackers. But there’s still balance on the Pirates’ roster.
SEWANHAKA INDIANS
Coach: Erica Brennan
2015 record: 10-3
Key players
Kylie Woo, attack, Jr.
Sandy Padilla-Ortega, midfield, Jr.
Mariah Villareal, defense, Jr.
Estefania Alvarenga, attack, Sr.
Casey Hayes, attack, Sr.
Outlook: Woo has a good eye for the field and Padilla-Ortega is aggressive with good stick skills, making them a good tandem to lead the Indians in a new conference.
NASSAU IV
BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES
Coach: Timothy Brace
2015 record: 7-7
Key players
Alexa Ritchie, attack, Jr.
Bridgette Cullinane, attack, Sr.
Jess Losquadro, defense, Jr.
Katie Coyne, attack, Sr.
Gillian O’Boyle, midfield, Soph.
Outlook: Ritchie, all-county last season, will be a catalyst on offense for a young, talented team.
DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS
Coach: Sean Donnellan
2015 record: 12-3
Key players
Jamie Alvino, attack, Jr.
Lizzie Cruz, goalie, Jr.
Amy Rzemieniewski, attack, Soph.
Danielle Hall, midfield, Jr.
Sam Carreras, attack, Jr.
Outlook: Three top scorers return for a team that averaged 13 goals per game.
FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS
Coach: Kristen Freiermuth
2015 record: 11-3
Key players
Tate Horan, attack, Soph.
Nicole Choisez, defense, Sr.
Breanna McAllister, midfield, Sr.
Hannah Schmid, defense, Sr.
Katie O’Donnell, attack, Sr.
Outlook: Horan is expected to be the on-field leader and goal-scorer on the attack.
FRIENDS ACADEMY
QUAKERS
Coach: Victoria Kotowski
2015 record: 4-9
Key players
Morgan Bauer, midfield, Sr.
Sophia Pavlakis, midfield, Soph.
Jenn Keogh, defense/midfield, Sr.
Ranait Denihan, attack, Sr.
Morgan McCartan, attack, Soph.
Outlook: Pavlakis and McCartan are rising stars growing into leadership roles.
GLEN COVE BIG RED
Coach: Nicole Sileo
2015 record: 7-8
Key players
Catherine Hatala, midfield, Sr.
Tristyn Hudson, midfield, Jr.
Michelle Melfi, defense, Sr.
Katherine Willson, midfield, Jr.
Alyssa Zangari, attack, Jr.
Outlook: With plenty of speed and endurance in the midfield, Glen Cove is poised to continue its rise in Nassau IV.
HEWLETT BULLDOGS
Coach: Patrick Gormley
2015 record: 3-13
Key players
Olivia Epstein, attack, Sr.
Sydney Corda, midfield, Sr.
Kristen DeCicco, midfield, Jr.
Kylie Halperin, attack, Jr.
Margo Verschleiser, midfield, Fr.
Outlook: Junior goalie Gillian Moser has looked good in camp, and a defense led by junior Nina Squicciarini, Erin Schechter and Michelle Gaykov should play well.
LYNBROOK OWLS
Coach: Vincent Tetro
2015 record: 12-4
Key players
Molly Carter, attack, Jr.
Kerrin Montgomery, midfield, Jr.
Sophia LoCicero, midfield, Soph.
Michelle Cantanno, defense, Sr.
Zoe Simeone, attack, Sr.
Outlook: Sophomore Hope Germanakos will help anchor a solid defense led by Cantanno and junior Karaline Bartels. Carter had 83 points last year.
NEW HYDE PARK
GLADIATORS
Coach: Dominic Gagnon
2015 record: 7-9
Key players
Mackenzie Griffin, midfield, Soph.
Joanna Mauceri, midfield, Fr.
Michaela Zabicki, defense, Soph.
Geena Gardella, attack, Fr.
Madeline Slaski, midfield, Soph.
Outlook: Young Gladiators still boast talent.
PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS
Coach: Anthony Giovanelli
2015 record: 10-5
Key players
Nicole Ceraso, attack, Sr.
Alexandra DiChiara, midfield, Jr.
Sara Stephens, midfield, Sr.
Jessica Delrossi, attack, Sr.
Kaitlyn Re, goalie, Sr.
Outlook: Every player on offense has scoring ability, making Plainedge one of the most potent teams in Nassau. Ceraso, DiChiara, Stephens and Delrossi each scored at least 34 goals last season.
ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS
Coach: Shakoya Smith
2015 record: 2-8
Key players
Amia Davenport, attack, Sr.
Alyshia Henry, midfield, Jr.
Indya Ford, Midfield, Fr.
Wura Ayo, defense/midfield, Sr.
K’Asia Pettway, defense, Fr.
Outlook: The Rough Riders play hard and aggressive and expect to use their speed and drive to compete in Smith’s first season as head coach.
ROSLYN BULLDOGS
Coach: Lauren Lopez
2015 record: 3-12
Key players
Mackenzie Liotta, goalie, Sr.
Reilly Liotta, midfield, Sr.
Jami Goodman, defense, Sr.
Samantha Busch, midfield, Jr.
Molli Spencer, attack, Jr.
Outlook: One of the keys will be Reilly Liotta, who is coming off ACL surgery after tearing the ligament during a game last season. She’s a versatile midfielder when healthy.
SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES
Coach: Meaghan Healey
2015 record: 3-12
Key players
Bridget Considine, attack, Jr.
Alex McNicholas, midfield, Jr.
Katherine Parker, defense, Jr.
Jillian Leonard, midfield, Sr.
Bridget Leake, defense, Sr.
Outlook: There’s a lot of speed and some experience on the roster.
NASSAU V
CARLE PLACE FROGS
Coach: Anthony Saccone
2015 record: 10-4
Key players
Elissa Frein, midfield, Sr.
Maggie Gerraputa, attack, Sr.
Lauren Nagy, goalie, Jr.
Sophia Urrutia, defense, Sr.
Jenna Vasilakopoulos, attack, Jr.
Outlook: Everyone returns from last season’s playoff appearance.
CLARKE RAMS
Coach: Rick Aragona
2015 record: 7-6
Key players
Jenn Wahlig, attack/midfield, Sr.
Amanda Reyes, midfield/attack, Sr.
Jenn Sawicki, goalie, Jr.
Megan Fitzpatrick, defense/attack, Sr.
Outlook: The Rams are very athletic and very versatile, with several players capable of playing multiple positions.
ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS
Coach: Jamie Laudage
2015 record: 12-0
Key players
Maggie Hastings, midfield, Sr.
Grace Kutzma, midfield, Sr.
Samantha Kaneganis, attack, Jr.
Ashley Garbacki, defense/midfield, Jr.
Outlook: The Bulldogs will be very competitive despite the loss of three starters.
LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS
Coach: Carolyn Sumcizk
2015 record: 7-8
Key players
Kameron Palagonia, attack, Sr.
Belle Andrea, attack, Sr.
Caroline Mangon, defense, Soph.
Lindsey Guadagni, attack, Sr.
Outlook: Palagonia, committed to Sacred Heart, and Andrea combined for 78 goals.
MALVERNE-EAST
ROCKAWAY
ROCKIN’ MULES
Coach: James G. Amalfitano
2015 record: 4-9
Key players
Laqaiya Eskarge, midfield, Sr.
Chynna Mason, midfield, Sr.
Emma Nicoletti, attack, Sr.
Amanda Barbaro, defense, Jr.
Hope Matthews, midfield, Soph.
Outlook: Speed will be a factor. Eskarge is a good facilitator and Nicoletti can find the back of the cage.
MINEOLA MUSTANGS
Coach: Frank Massaro
2015 record: 5-8
Key players
Emma Fater, midfield, Sr.
Alexandra Ianelli, attack, Sr.
Samantha Wozniak, goalie, Sr.
Briana DeRosa, defense, Sr.
Anne Cripps, midfield, Jr.
Outlook: Fater is a lockdown defender, and Cripps plays the whole field. Wozniak was hurt last season but is looking to bounce back.
OYSTER BAY BAYMEN
Coach: Charlie Rizzuto
2015 record: 7-7
Key players
Vanessa Yu, midfield, Sr.
Michelle Yu, midfield, Jr.
Ashley Duggan, midfield/defense, Jr.
Shelby Cook, attack, Sr.
Lauren Orlowski, attack, Jr.
Outlook: A speedy midfield and experienced defense return from last season’s second-consecutive county final berth. Sophomore goalie Emily Vomvas will quarterback the defense.
SEAFORD VIKINGS
Coach: Kurt Dankenbrink
2015 record: 9-6
Key players
Alyssa Mallery, midfield, Sr.
Allison Palermo, midfield, Jr.
Molly Vandusen, defense, Sr.
Dana Duggan, goalie, Sr.
Kaitlyn Meyer, defense/midfield, Jr.
Outlook: The goal is to get back into the playoffs.
WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS
Coach: Nicole Rodrigues
2015 record: 2-9
WHEATLEY WILDCATS
Coach: Terry Grace
2015 record: 11-3
Key players
Hannah Woodward, midfield, Sr.
Micki Wain, midfield, Jr.
Jolie Katz, attack, Jr.
Allie LaMonica, midfield, Jr.
Sami Rothstein, midfield, Fr.
Outlook: The Wildcats can score and are adept at scooping up ground balls. With good quickness and a blend of youth and experience, they could go far.