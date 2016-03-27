Nassau girls lacrosse preview

NASSAU I

COLD SPRING HARBOR

SEAHAWKS

Coach: Danielle Castellane

2015 record: 12-6

Key players

Ashley Lynch, attack, Sr.

Samantha DeBellis, attack, Sr.

Katie Hudson, midfield, Sr.

Katie Kotowski, midfield, Jr.

Abbey Ngai, goalie, Jr.

Outlook: Returning all-Americans Lynch and DeBellis anchor an offense that will help the Seahawks be a force. They’re committed to Duke and Louisville, respectively.

FARMINGDALE DALERS

Coach: Shari Campbell

2015 record: 2-10

Key players

Gabby Henry, midfield, Sr.

Johnna Leone, attack, Sr.

Cailee Perettine, midfield, Jr.

Caroline Bleck, midfield/attack, Jr.

Kat Krieg, defense, Sr.

Outlook: An overall fast team with a solid defense and depth on offense.

GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Coach: Diane Chapman

2015 record: 16-2

Key players

Kerry Defliese, midfield, Sr.

Michaela Bruno, midfield, Sr.

Katie Muldoon, midfield, Sr.

Jenn Medjid, attack, Soph.

Brooke McDaid, attack, Sr.

Outlook: A fast team with three of the top midfielders in Nassau, the Trojans have county title aspirations.

LONG BEACH MARINES

Coach: Rachel Ray

2015 record: 12-4

Key players

Sarah Reznick, goalie, Soph.

Catie Breglia, attack, Sr.

Emma Pfaff, attack, Soph.

Siobhan Rafferty, midfield, Jr.

Kaylee Callahan, midfield, Sr.

Outlook: A strong team is anchored by Reznick, a Florida commit, and Rafferty, a Stony Brook commit. The Marines could go far in 2016.

MANHASSET INDIANS

Coach: Danielle Gallagher

2015 record: 18-1

Key players

Erin Barry, attack, Sr.

Katherine Markham, defense, Sr.

Katie Bellucci, attack, Soph.

Alexandra Pidedjian, midfield, Sr.

Madison Rielly, attack, Soph.

Outlook: A perfect season was spoiled by Wantagh in the Nassau County title game, and though the Indians are rebuilding after graduating several key players, there’s still plenty of talent.

MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS

Coach: Megan Protano

2015 record: 7-7

Key players

Alexa Gentile, attack, 8th grade

Allison Stackpole, attack, Sr.

Erin Tierney, defense, Soph.

Kole Pollock, attack, Sr.

Lilly Bernardi, defense, Sr.

Outlook: Young team with inexperienced players stepping into larger roles. Chiefs are hoping for senior leaders Stackpole, Pollock and Bernardi to help usher in the next wave of talent.

NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

Coach: Meg McCormack

2015 record: 11-7

Key players

Kelly Johansen, midfield, Sr.

Ashleigh Sheerin, midfield, Jr.

Alana Greene, midfield, Soph.

Selena Fortich, midfield, Soph.

Quinn Lacy, goalie, Jr.

Outlook: Johansen, committed to USC, is expected to lead a young team to be competitive.

OCEANSIDE SAILORS

Coach: Ken Dwyer

2015 record: 8-9

Key players

Cassie Cesario, midfield, Sr.

Alison Schwasnick, midfield, Jr.

Christina McCabe, attack, Jr.

Taylor Passuello, goalie, Sr.

Jenna Doherty, attack, Sr.

Outlook: A playoff participant in nine of the last 10 seasons, the Sailors have 11 returning starters. Cesario and Schwasnick are standout midfielders.

SYOSSET BRAVES

Coach: Lauren LoMonaco

2015 record: 10-6

Key players

Katelyn Igneri, midfield, Jr.

Kelly Siebert, defense, Sr.

Taylyn Stadler, attack, Soph.

Betsy Cohen, goalie, Sr.

Nicole Concannon, attack, Jr.

Outlook: The Braves won the Nassau Class A championship for the first time last season, and a strong midfield and attack should keep Syosset competitive.

WANTAGH WARRIORS

Coach: Jaclyn Stevens

2015 record: 17-3

Key players

Grace Beshlian, goalie, Sr.

Kaitlyn Cerasi, attack, Sr.

Nikki Sliwak, midfield, Sr.

Michelle Smith, defense, Sr.

Darcie Smith, midfield, Sr.

Outlook: Twenty returners, including nine starters, make the Warriors an early favorite. Returning All-Americans Beshlian, Cerasi and Sliwak are game-changers.

NASSAU II

BALDWIN BRUINS

Coach: Rebecca LaFlare

2015 record: 10-3

Key players

Nicole Sheintul, goalie, Sr.

Bridget Jules, midfield, Sr.

Sam Conforti, attack, Jr.

Deanna Noonan, defense, Sr.

Kelsi King, defense, Jr.

Outlook: A great group of athletes makes Baldwin a threat for a playoff berth in LaFlare’s first season as varsity head coach. Sheintul, a UMass Lowell commit, is an excellent goalie.

EAST MEADOW JETS

Coach: Jamie Lago

2015 record: 6-8

Key players

Kelly Clarke, defense, Sr.

Erin Fowler, midfield, Sr.

Danielle Rivas, goalie, Sr.

Melissa Peysson, defense, Sr.

Megan Bender, attack, Sr.

Outlook: A senior-heavy team is poised for success with Clarke and Fowler, both SUNY Oneonta commits, leading the way.

FREEPORT RED DEVILS

Coach: Danielle Torre

2015 record: 6-4

HEMPSTEAD TIGERS

Coach: Raymie Tand

2015 record: 0-10

Key players

Brittni Smith, defense, Sr.

Alicia Blagrove, midfield, Jr.

Kayla Chicas, defense, Sr.

Adasia Conley-Reed, goalie, Jr.

Tatiana Saintilus, defense, Soph.

Outlook: A relatively new program, the Tigers are building. But good speed should help take advantage of slower defenses, possibly leading to improvement this season.

HICKSVILLE COMETS

Coach: Meredith Schneider

2015 record: 8-6

Key players

Cameron Isnardi, midfield, Jr.

Alexa Lomangino, goalie, Jr.

Angelina Scarpa, attack, Jr.

Kerrin Heuser, midfield, Fr.

Paige Walker, midfield, 8th grade

Outlook: After graduating seven starters, the Comets are looking to younger players to take on more responsibility. Heuser and Walker have exciting potential.

PLAINVIEW JFK HAWKS

Coach: Janine Abramo

2015 record: 10-5

Key players

Lauren Healy, midfield, Jr.

Corinne Badeer, midfield, Soph.

Erin Curran, attack, Sr.

Rachel Trichon, midfield, Soph.

Bailey Bravin, goalie, Sr.

Outlook: Healy, all-conference in 2014 and an all-county honorable mention last season, brings offensive punch to a young team.

PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

Coach: Kaitlyn Carter

2015 record: 11-3

Key players

Rachel Rosen, midfield, Jr.

Rebecca Rosen, midfield, Soph.

Ashley Randall, midfield, Sr.

Emma Kabuto, defense, Sr.

Catie Egan, defense, Jr.

Outlook: A strong midfield anchors a team with versatile and aggressive players looking to win the conference and avenge last season’s first-round loss to Oceanside in the playoffs.

VALLEY STREAM EAGLES

Coach: Jessica Ricotta

2015 record: 3-6

NASSAU III

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Coach: Jayna Kyriacou

2015 record: 4-9

Key players

Rose Mehani, midfield, Soph.

Nicole Khouryawad, goalie, Soph.

Nicolina Torchia, midfield, Jr.

Sydney Weilstein, midfield, Sr.

Jessica Fenstein, midfield/defense, Sr.

Outlook: A young team looking to mesh.

CALHOUN COLTS

Coach: James Raucci

2015 record: 3-12

Key players

Devon Bayer, midfield, Jr.

Giana Kapoosuzian, goalie, Jr.

Danielle Keener, midfield, Sr.

Paige Lewis, midfield, Sr.

Megan Keener, attack, Jr.

Outlook: Kapoosuzian is an athletic goalie who can set the tone for a team looking to improve.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Coach: Nicole Kaye

2015 record: 3-9

Key players

Shannon Giddens, midfield, Sr.

Brett Robison, midfield, Sr.

Emily Conti, attack, Jr.

Angelica Miceli-Kaya, goalie, Jr.

Courtney Condron, defense/midfield, Sr.

Outlook: Seven returning seniors and several great athletes will set the tone.

ELMONT SPARTANS

Coach: Kemola Webster

2015 record: 8-4

Key players

Jasmine Rowe, midfield, Sr.

Chiamaka Ubani, attack, Soph.

Ashonte Rhodes, defense, Sr.

Tosin Fadugba, defense, Jr.

Kem Nwabudu, midfield, Soph.

Outlook: The Spartans return 10 players and seven starters from last year’s team that ended the season on a four-game win streak.

GREAT NECK NORTH

BLAZERS

Coach: Kristen Cornicello

2015 record: 6-7

Key players

Gabrielle Berger, midfield, Sr.

Ariella Lerner, attack, Soph.

Michelle Metros, midfield, Sr.

Carly Weisen, defense, Sr.

Colette Greenbaum, attack, Sr.

Outlook: Berger (five years) and Metros (four years) have significant varsity experience, which could help the Blazers improve.

GREAT NECK SOUTH

REBELS

Coach: Christine Hakanjin

2015 record: 5-6

Key players

Danielle Deponte, midfield, Jr.

Hannah Lee, midfield, Jr.

Jordana Ovadia, attack, Jr.

Rebecca Bressler, goalie, Jr.

Grace Jiang, midfield, Soph.

Outlook: Rebels’ goal is to remain competitive in every game in a new conference.

HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS

Coach: Lauren Marra

2015 record: 6-8

Key players

Madison Marciano, midfield, Sr.

Chase McGahan, midfield, Jr.

Sabina Badzim, attack, Sr.

Julie Christodoulou, defense, Sr.

Lindsey Slavit, midfield, Sr.

Outlook: An offense with great chemistry should help Herricks get over the hump this year after losing four games by one point last season.

JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Coach: Hayley Lacey

2015 record: 1-13

Key players

Kristina Kallansrude, midfield, Fr.

Marissa Shapiro, defense, Sr.

Daria Drew, midfield, Fr.

Talia Drew, midfield, Fr.

Katherine Fatehi, midfield, Soph.

Outlook: Kallansrude, an accurate shooter with outstanding stick skills, leads a young team.

MACARTHUR GENERALS

Coach: Daniel Agovino

2015 record: 5-12

Key players

Erin Vaughan Ware, attack, Jr.

Casey Barrett, defense, Sr.

Katelyn Politi, midfield, Jr.

Angeline Klein, attack, Jr.

Arianna Montefusco, midfield, Sr.

Outlook: This could be MacArthur’s year. Vaughan Ware is a returning all-county player, Barrett, Politi, Klein and Montefusco are all returning all-conference.

MEPHAM PIRATES

Coach: Melissa Rohr

2015 record: 9-4

Key players

Amanda Amalfitano, defense, Jr.

Maeve Testa, midfield, Jr.

Hope Kotowski, goalie, Jr.

Melissa Frobosilo, attack, Sr.

Outlook: The goal in Mepham is to push the tempo and play aggressively after losing a key group of senior attackers. But there’s still balance on the Pirates’ roster.

SEWANHAKA INDIANS

Coach: Erica Brennan

2015 record: 10-3

Key players

Kylie Woo, attack, Jr.

Sandy Padilla-Ortega, midfield, Jr.

Mariah Villareal, defense, Jr.

Estefania Alvarenga, attack, Sr.

Casey Hayes, attack, Sr.

Outlook: Woo has a good eye for the field and Padilla-Ortega is aggressive with good stick skills, making them a good tandem to lead the Indians in a new conference.

NASSAU IV

BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

Coach: Timothy Brace

2015 record: 7-7

Key players

Alexa Ritchie, attack, Jr.

Bridgette Cullinane, attack, Sr.

Jess Losquadro, defense, Jr.

Katie Coyne, attack, Sr.

Gillian O’Boyle, midfield, Soph.

Outlook: Ritchie, all-county last season, will be a catalyst on offense for a young, talented team.

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Coach: Sean Donnellan

2015 record: 12-3

Key players

Jamie Alvino, attack, Jr.

Lizzie Cruz, goalie, Jr.

Amy Rzemieniewski, attack, Soph.

Danielle Hall, midfield, Jr.

Sam Carreras, attack, Jr.

Outlook: Three top scorers return for a team that averaged 13 goals per game.

FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

Coach: Kristen Freiermuth

2015 record: 11-3

Key players

Tate Horan, attack, Soph.

Nicole Choisez, defense, Sr.

Breanna McAllister, midfield, Sr.

Hannah Schmid, defense, Sr.

Katie O’Donnell, attack, Sr.

Outlook: Horan is expected to be the on-field leader and goal-scorer on the attack.

FRIENDS ACADEMY

QUAKERS

Coach: Victoria Kotowski

2015 record: 4-9

Key players

Morgan Bauer, midfield, Sr.

Sophia Pavlakis, midfield, Soph.

Jenn Keogh, defense/midfield, Sr.

Ranait Denihan, attack, Sr.

Morgan McCartan, attack, Soph.

Outlook: Pavlakis and McCartan are rising stars growing into leadership roles.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Coach: Nicole Sileo

2015 record: 7-8

Key players

Catherine Hatala, midfield, Sr.

Tristyn Hudson, midfield, Jr.

Michelle Melfi, defense, Sr.

Katherine Willson, midfield, Jr.

Alyssa Zangari, attack, Jr.

Outlook: With plenty of speed and endurance in the midfield, Glen Cove is poised to continue its rise in Nassau IV.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Coach: Patrick Gormley

2015 record: 3-13

Key players

Olivia Epstein, attack, Sr.

Sydney Corda, midfield, Sr.

Kristen DeCicco, midfield, Jr.

Kylie Halperin, attack, Jr.

Margo Verschleiser, midfield, Fr.

Outlook: Junior goalie Gillian Moser has looked good in camp, and a defense led by junior Nina Squicciarini, Erin Schechter and Michelle Gaykov should play well.

LYNBROOK OWLS

Coach: Vincent Tetro

2015 record: 12-4

Key players

Molly Carter, attack, Jr.

Kerrin Montgomery, midfield, Jr.

Sophia LoCicero, midfield, Soph.

Michelle Cantanno, defense, Sr.

Zoe Simeone, attack, Sr.

Outlook: Sophomore Hope Germanakos will help anchor a solid defense led by Cantanno and junior Karaline Bartels. Carter had 83 points last year.

NEW HYDE PARK

GLADIATORS

Coach: Dominic Gagnon

2015 record: 7-9

Key players

Mackenzie Griffin, midfield, Soph.

Joanna Mauceri, midfield, Fr.

Michaela Zabicki, defense, Soph.

Geena Gardella, attack, Fr.

Madeline Slaski, midfield, Soph.

Outlook: Young Gladiators still boast talent.

PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

Coach: Anthony Giovanelli

2015 record: 10-5

Key players

Nicole Ceraso, attack, Sr.

Alexandra DiChiara, midfield, Jr.

Sara Stephens, midfield, Sr.

Jessica Delrossi, attack, Sr.

Kaitlyn Re, goalie, Sr.

Outlook: Every player on offense has scoring ability, making Plainedge one of the most potent teams in Nassau. Ceraso, DiChiara, Stephens and Delrossi each scored at least 34 goals last season.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Coach: Shakoya Smith

2015 record: 2-8

Key players

Amia Davenport, attack, Sr.

Alyshia Henry, midfield, Jr.

Indya Ford, Midfield, Fr.

Wura Ayo, defense/midfield, Sr.

K’Asia Pettway, defense, Fr.

Outlook: The Rough Riders play hard and aggressive and expect to use their speed and drive to compete in Smith’s first season as head coach.

ROSLYN BULLDOGS

Coach: Lauren Lopez

2015 record: 3-12

Key players

Mackenzie Liotta, goalie, Sr.

Reilly Liotta, midfield, Sr.

Jami Goodman, defense, Sr.

Samantha Busch, midfield, Jr.

Molli Spencer, attack, Jr.

Outlook: One of the keys will be Reilly Liotta, who is coming off ACL surgery after tearing the ligament during a game last season. She’s a versatile midfielder when healthy.

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Coach: Meaghan Healey

2015 record: 3-12

Key players

Bridget Considine, attack, Jr.

Alex McNicholas, midfield, Jr.

Katherine Parker, defense, Jr.

Jillian Leonard, midfield, Sr.

Bridget Leake, defense, Sr.

Outlook: There’s a lot of speed and some experience on the roster.

NASSAU V

CARLE PLACE FROGS

Coach: Anthony Saccone

2015 record: 10-4

Key players

Elissa Frein, midfield, Sr.

Maggie Gerraputa, attack, Sr.

Lauren Nagy, goalie, Jr.

Sophia Urrutia, defense, Sr.

Jenna Vasilakopoulos, attack, Jr.

Outlook: Everyone returns from last season’s playoff appearance.

CLARKE RAMS

Coach: Rick Aragona

2015 record: 7-6

Key players

Jenn Wahlig, attack/midfield, Sr.

Amanda Reyes, midfield/attack, Sr.

Jenn Sawicki, goalie, Jr.

Megan Fitzpatrick, defense/attack, Sr.

Outlook: The Rams are very athletic and very versatile, with several players capable of playing multiple positions.

ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS

Coach: Jamie Laudage

2015 record: 12-0

Key players

Maggie Hastings, midfield, Sr.

Grace Kutzma, midfield, Sr.

Samantha Kaneganis, attack, Jr.

Ashley Garbacki, defense/midfield, Jr.

Outlook: The Bulldogs will be very competitive despite the loss of three starters.

LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Carolyn Sumcizk

2015 record: 7-8

Key players

Kameron Palagonia, attack, Sr.

Belle Andrea, attack, Sr.

Caroline Mangon, defense, Soph.

Lindsey Guadagni, attack, Sr.

Outlook: Palagonia, committed to Sacred Heart, and Andrea combined for 78 goals.

MALVERNE-EAST

ROCKAWAY

ROCKIN’ MULES

Coach: James G. Amalfitano

2015 record: 4-9

Key players

Laqaiya Eskarge, midfield, Sr.

Chynna Mason, midfield, Sr.

Emma Nicoletti, attack, Sr.

Amanda Barbaro, defense, Jr.

Hope Matthews, midfield, Soph.

Outlook: Speed will be a factor. Eskarge is a good facilitator and Nicoletti can find the back of the cage.

MINEOLA MUSTANGS

Coach: Frank Massaro

2015 record: 5-8

Key players

Emma Fater, midfield, Sr.

Alexandra Ianelli, attack, Sr.

Samantha Wozniak, goalie, Sr.

Briana DeRosa, defense, Sr.

Anne Cripps, midfield, Jr.

Outlook: Fater is a lockdown defender, and Cripps plays the whole field. Wozniak was hurt last season but is looking to bounce back.

OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

Coach: Charlie Rizzuto

2015 record: 7-7

Key players

Vanessa Yu, midfield, Sr.

Michelle Yu, midfield, Jr.

Ashley Duggan, midfield/defense, Jr.

Shelby Cook, attack, Sr.

Lauren Orlowski, attack, Jr.

Outlook: A speedy midfield and experienced defense return from last season’s second-consecutive county final berth. Sophomore goalie Emily Vomvas will quarterback the defense.

SEAFORD VIKINGS

Coach: Kurt Dankenbrink

2015 record: 9-6

Key players

Alyssa Mallery, midfield, Sr.

Allison Palermo, midfield, Jr.

Molly Vandusen, defense, Sr.

Dana Duggan, goalie, Sr.

Kaitlyn Meyer, defense/midfield, Jr.

Outlook: The goal is to get back into the playoffs.

WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS

Coach: Nicole Rodrigues

2015 record: 2-9

WHEATLEY WILDCATS

Coach: Terry Grace

2015 record: 11-3

Key players

Hannah Woodward, midfield, Sr.

Micki Wain, midfield, Jr.

Jolie Katz, attack, Jr.

Allie LaMonica, midfield, Jr.

Sami Rothstein, midfield, Fr.

Outlook: The Wildcats can score and are adept at scooping up ground balls. With good quickness and a blend of youth and experience, they could go far.