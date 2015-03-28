Nassau softball team previews
NASSAU AA-I
OCEANSIDE SAILORS
Coach: Joe Supple
2014 Record: 11-10
Key Players
Claire McNamara SS Sr.
Megan McNamara CF/C, Sr.
Taylor Eisel, 2B Jr.
Grace Bandini C Jr.
Elizabeth Campo P/1B Jr.
Outlook: The county runner-up features power and speed in the lineup, and is strong up the middle in the field with Claire McNamara and Eisel in the middle infield and Megan McNamara patrolling center.
EAST MEADOW JETS
Coach: Stew Fritz
2014 Record: 21-2
Key Players
Crista San Antonio SS/3B Jr.
Kristen Lindquist 2B Sr.
Jess Laird C Jr.
Kelli Hosey RF Jr.
Mabel Christoforatos C/1B Jr.
Outlook: The defending Class AA state champs, which have six new starters, are led by San Antonio, a solid line drive hitter, and Lindquist, who has speed and a strong glove.
MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS
Coach: Bret Malone
2014 Record: 10-11
Key Players
Darby Pandolfo C Jr.
KelleLalier SS Jr.
Krista Carcaterra P Sr.
Amanda Gallo RF Sr.
Monica Hoar P Sr.
Outlook: Fundamentally sound group led by run-producers Pandolfo and Lalier. Carcaterra has improved off-speed pitches and commands both sides of the plate.
MACARTHUR
GENERALS
Coach: Bobby
Fehrenbach
2014 Record: 8-8
Key Players
Nicolette Moustouka P/3B/OF Sr.
Shannon Miles 3B/SS/C Soph.
Sarah Dumont OF/1B Sr.
Jessica Lombardo SS/3B Jr.
Gabby DeNunzio 1B Jr.
Outlook: Good hitting lineup from top to bottom led by Moustouka and Miles, solid line drive hitters who will go deep into the count and be a tough out.
SYOSSET BRAVES
Coach: Richard Powell
2014 Record: 9-10
Key Players
Julianna Ventricelli SS Jr.
Kylie Marlow CF Jr.
Rachel Siskind C Sr.
Rachel Janowsky P Sr.
Laura Weintraub LF Sr.
Outlook: Ventricelli, a patient contact hitter, shifts from second base to shortstop. She fills in for talented sophomore Jessica Hom, who will miss the season after having Tommy John surgery.
MEPHAM PIRATES
Coach: Mike Muscara
2014 Record: 12-6
Key Players
Katie Grodski CF Sr.
Nicole Moccio 1B Sr.
Alexa Morris 2B Sr.
Nicole Aliberti C Sr.
Alexa Boscarino SS Sr.
Outlook: Senior ladem team with solid defense and timely hitting. Grodski covers a lot of ground and is a strong gap hitter. Alexa Boscarino takes over in the circle.
CALHOUN COLTS
Coach: Jason Boland
2014 Record: 8-9
Key Players
Nicole Imhof P/1B Jr.
Joanna Marmo C Sr.
Allie Abbene 2B Sr.
Lauren Trimarco SS Sr.
Kristina Barry 3B Sr.
Outlook: Seeking third straight postseason appearance after going two decades without qualifying. Imhof, a lefty power pitcher, mixes it up and led the team in most hitting categories.
LONG BEACH GENERALS
Coach: Carmine Verde
2014 Record: 8-12
Key Players
Kelsey Larson SS Sr.
Rachel Brenner 1B Sr
Marissa Scandole 2B Sr.
Tonianne Larson P Soph.
Paulina Cardona 3B Fr.
Outlook: Better defensively and more speed this year. TonianneLarson, armed with a fastball, change, and drop, shifts from centerfield to the circle full time.
HICKSVILLE COMETS
Coach:
Rich Hinnerschietz
2014 Record: 6-12
Alexandra Gaudelli 3B Sr.
Emily Henderson C Jr.
Carly Nicholis 1B Sr.
Carly Schultheis SS Fr.
Kim Longo CF Sr
Outlook: Gaudelli is a power hitter in the three spot. She has tremendous range in the hole and covers the bunt very well.
PLAINVIEW JFK
HAWKS
Coach: Neil Lasher
2014 Record: 13-4
Victoria Overbeck P Soph.
Alexandra Randisi SS Soph.
Emily Bartoletta C Soph.
Melissa O'Reilly 3B Jr.
Julia Costarella 2B Jr.
Outlook: The Nassau II champs move up and feature a core of up-and-coming players. Overbeck is skilled in the circle and at leadoff.
NASSAU AA-II
BALDWIN BRUINS
Coach: Tom Llewellyn
2014 Record: 8-12
Key Players
Jade Aponte SS Sr.
Alex Burns CF Fr.
Melanie Sadowski P Sr.
Sophia Nicolas 3B Sr.
Sara Heuser 1B Sr.
Outlook: Senior laden infield, young speedy outfield. Aponte sets the table for a lineup that features a lot of power. Burns hit seven homers as an eighth grader.
FARMINGDALE DALERSCoach: Laura Malone
2014 Record: 8-7
Key Players
Jocelynn Santiago P Sr.
Lauren Hill CF Sr.
Michelle Marino LF Jr.
Sarah Pezzotti C Jr.
Michele Musarra SS Sr.
Outlook: Santiago has a great fastball and a strong defensive team behind her. Hill and Marino will track down any ball in the outfield.
VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES
Coach: Arty Ricco
2014 Record: 8-6
Key Players
Tiffany Longarzo P Jr.
Randy Ruddrmad SS Sr.
Jasmin Garden 3B Sr.
Amanda Pacillo C Sr.
Jenny Digman LF Jr.
Outlook: A team that does the little things by playing small ball and moving runners over. Longarzo has added a screw and curve ball to her repertoire.
PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS
Coach: Eric Sutz
2014 Record: 12-7
Key Players
Danielle Elkins C Soph.
Emma Lupoli 3B/OF/P Soph.
Colleen O'Donnell OF Soph.
Lizzie Witkow OF Soph.
Sam D'Alonzo INF Soph.
Outlook: Elkins is a strong armed catcher and is developing into a middle of the order hitter. Outfield consists of three aggressive sophomores who cover plenty of ground.
HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS
Coach: Julia Carbone
2014 Record: 6-9
Key Players
Erin Rivera SS Sr.
Christina Noto 3B Jr.
Alexa Lomando 2B Jr.
Emily Haller P Fr.
Alison Forte CF Sr.
Outlook: Rivera anchors the infield with great range at short and is quick and aggressive on the bases. Noto is a disciplined power hitter.
FREEPORT RED DEVILS
Coach: Danielle Sekesan
2014 Record: 7-6
Key Players
Giselle Jimenez SS Sr.
Tyler Smith C Sr.
Daelyn Ross 3B Fr.
Adora Carr 1B Sr.
Jennifer Jimenez UTL Soph.
Outlook: Giselle Jimenez has a high on-base percentage atop the order. Smith has pop. Newcomer Ross brings solid defense and a power bat.
UNIONDALE KNIGHTS
Coach: Melissa Kempton
2014 Record: 2-11
Key Players
Zabrina Lyons C Sr.
Talia Augustin 1B Jr.
Veronica Fuentes SS Jr.
Joi Ockimey 2B Soph.
Briana Devone 3B Jr.
Outlook: Lineup has several power hitters, aggressive base runners, and strong infielders. Lyons has pop and hits well with runners in scoring position.
WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS
Coach: Jaclyn Frank
2014 Record: 10-7
Key Players
Keily Sanchez P Sr.
Angelique Brown OF Sr.
Anastasia Giddens 1B Jr.
Benerlda Castma OF Jr.
Sienna Richardson 2B Jr.
Outlook: Loaded with speed, will swipe many bases. Sanchez pitches with speed and accuracy. Brown hits for power and has a strong arm.
HEMPSTEAD TIGERS
Coach: Divine Jackson
2014 Record: 1-15
Key Players
Catherine Polanco P/SS Sr.
Kayla Flores UTL Sr.
Katherine Dominguez UTL Sr.
Leslie Flores 2B Jr.
Leslie Lima UTL Jr.
Outlook: Polanco has great velocity in the circle and is a patient hitter. Flores has a strong glove and can play anywhere.
ELMONT SPARTANS
Coach: John Squillace
2014 Record: 4-10
Key Players
Amy Vidal C Jr.
Paloma Velez P Sr.
Kiera Holland 3B Soph.
Brianne Faison 1B Jr.
Akemi Shard SS Eighth grade
Outlook: Vidal has a great arm. Velez is an accurate pitcher and solid contact hitter. Holland has speed and range.
NASSAU A-I
CAREY SEAHAWKS
Coach: Anthony Turco
2014 Record: 21-3
Key Players
Jenna Turato P Sr.
Brianna Pinto OF Soph.
Rebecca Vilchez P/OF/1B Jr.
Amanda Ulzheimer 2B/OF Jr.
Ruth Rodriguez OF/SS Sr.
Outlook: The defending Class A county champions are in position to repeat. Turrato has command of many pitches, Pinto had tremendous speed, and Vilchez, Ulzheimer, and Rodriguez have power.
ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS
Coach: Mike Bonsignore
2014 Record: 19-6
Key Players
Ashley Melendez P Sr.
Sam Scharff C Sr.
Kelly Cembrale SS Sr.
Morgan Petry 2B Sr.
Christie Ciaramitaro CF Sr.
Outlook: Melendez is the centerpiece of a strong offensive team. Ciaramitaro has speed and power in the leadoff spot. Senior core seeking fourth straight trip to county finals.
CLARKE RAMS
Coach: Rachel Barry
2014 Record: 14-7
Key Players
Sarah Cornell P Jr.
Selena Ruiz C Sr.
Sabrina Caputo OF Soph.
Kirstin Cox OF Soph.
Brooke Scherer 1B Jr.
Outlook: Cornell is a strikeout pitcher but also has a strong defense behind her. Ruiz is versatile at the plate. Caputo has power. Cox has speed at the top of the order and in the outfield.
NEW HYDE PARK
GLADIATORS
Coach: Jackie Rizzuti
2014 Record: 10-10
Key Players
Jessica Vadala P/3B Sr.
GeenaFornataro P/3B Sr.
Ann Grimshaw C Soph.
Victoria Mooney OF Jr.
Jennifer Hickey SS/2B Soph.
Outlook: Power throughout the lineup. Vadala and Fornataro use all fields at the plate and form a dangerous tandem in the circle.
DIVISION
BLUE DRAGONS
Coach: Dave Radtke
2014 Record: 8-12
Key Players
Alexis Alvino SS Sr.
Justine Jean P Jr.
Darian Caputo 3B Sr.
Amanda Brigwood P/1B Sr.
Nicole Vilino CF Sr.
Outlook: Strong senior class led by Alvino, who hits for average and power, and Caputo, a run producer. Jean has overpowering speed, and movement that keeps hitters off balance.
SEAFORD VIKINGS
Coach: Rob Perpall
2014 Record: 12-8
Key Players
Sophie Dandola, P/3B/1B Soph.
Erin Russell SS Jr.
Ashley Casazza P/3B/CF Jr.
Brittney Lazar C Sr.
Jessica Fischetti CF/SS Jr.
Outlook: Dandola has power at the plate and in the circle. Russell is a strong fielder and clutch hitter. Casazza has speed atop the lineup and helps form a dangerous pitching duo.
BETHPAGE
GOLDEN EAGLES
Coach: Michael Lewis
2014 Record: 17-2
Key Players
Lauren Bloom P/2B Jr.
Lauren Oury CF Jr.
Corrin Tempesta INF/P Soph.
Danielle Olive INF Jr.
Kierstin Bloom OF Soph.
Outlook: Lauren Bloom commands four pitches with accuracy. Oury has power. Tempesta hits to all fields and covers plenty of ground in the field.
MINEOLA MUSTANGS
Coach: Anthony Tramonte
2014 Record: 8-11
Key Players
Emily Skupp P Jr.
Malory Donnelan C Jr.
Samantha Venus 3B Sr.
Erin Meehan SS/P Soph.
Tina Conway OF/UTL Jr.
Outlook: Skupp has five pitches she throws for strikes, and works both sides of the plate effectively. Donnelan slaps, bunts, and hits line drives. Venus has pop.
GLEN COVE BIG RED
Coach: Valerie Amilicia
2014 Record: 14-4
Key Players:
Caitlin Brown C Sr.
Sara Tenke P Jr.
Safire Blissett SS
Nicole Bedell LF Sr.
Abbey Farnan 2B Sr.
Outlook: Versatile and strong defense. Brown has power and makes consistent contact. Tenke bunts, slaps, and hits for power.
GARDEN CITY TROJANS
Coach: Marisa Reichman
2014 Record: 12-8
Key Players
Rachel Ludwiczak C/SS Sr.
Melissa Ward P/OF/INF Soph.
Erin Cunningham P/OF/INF Soph.
Elizabeth Butler INF Sr.
Jeanette Oellrich INF Sr.
Outlook: Ludwiczak is defensively sound at short and behind the plate and hits for power. Ward brings power and Cunningham brings finesse to the circle.
NASSAU A-II
PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS
Coach: Melissa Amitrano
2014 Record: 14-9
Key Players
Aarin Hartenstein P/1B Sr.
Kelsey Marigliano 3B/SS Jr.
Jennifer Labita 2B Sr.
Jaclyn Francisco OF/2B Jr.
Victoria Vaccarino3B Jr.
Outlook: Hartenstein takes over in the circle and is armed with a variety of pitches. Marigliano has great reaction time at third and is a threat on the basepaths.
FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS
Coach: Dan Sackman
2014 Record: 11-9
Key Players
Sam Perri SS Sr.
Riley Anderson C Jr.
Jenn Sullivan OF Sr.
Natalie Lawrence OF Sr.
Meagan Earley P Jr.
Outlook: Solid hitting throughout the lineup, led by the speedy Perri, who hit .500 last season. Anderson drove in 22 runs last season and has a strong arm behind the plate.
LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS
Coach: Nadine Pacifico
2014 Record: 18-2
Key Players
Lauren Sabatino P Sr.
Briana Mahoney SS Sr.
Taylor Herlich 1B Sr.
Tricia Willett 2B Jr.
Taylor LoMonaco 3B Soph.
Outlook: Sabatino throws hard and hits her spots. Mahoney gets on base often and uses her speed to generate offense.
JERICHO JAYHAWKS
Coach: Kristina LoCastro
2014 Record: 10-9
Key Players
Rachel Hirschheimer P Jr.
Brianna Carone C Soph.
Gloria Park CF Sr.
Emily Wexler SS Soph.
Stephanie Millot OF Sr.
Outlook: Hirschheimer has good speed and control and fields her position very well. Carone is solid behind the plate and frames pitches well.
BELLMORE JFK COUGARS
Coach: Dean Zenie
2014 Record: 2-13
Key Players
Cora Travaglione CF Jr.
Samantha Simon SS Jr.
Sydney Yormack P Jr.
Samantha Klein 2B Jr.
Samantha Berger C Jr.
Outlook: Well-rounded, young team. Travaglione has a power bat. Yormack has a strong arm and Berger and Paige Friedman are both solid behind the plate.
OYSTER BAY BAYMEN
Coach: Tim Brady
2014 Record: 10-13
Key Players
Dana Galgano P Jr.
Emily Moore C Soph.
Michelle Morris INF Sr.
Danielle Sugar 1B Jr.
Madison Albert CF Sr.
Outlook: The defending Class B county champs can generate offense in a variety of ways. Galgano and Moore are a formidable battery mate and tandem in the middle of the order.
WHEATLEY WILDCATS
Coach: Christina Cambria
2014 Record: 7-10
Key Players
Samantha Palazzolo C Jr.
Samantha Hurtado P Soph.
Perri Schreiber SS Sr.
Cara Mattiolo 2B Jr.
Olivia Braito OF Sr.
Outlook: Can play small ball or hit for extra bases. Palazzolo can slap her way on or hit for power and is a constant threat to steal a base.
COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS
Coach: Steve Cacioppo
2014 Record: 5-11
Key Players
Sabrina Odierno C Jr.
Olivia Taglich P Sr.
Shannon O'Neill CF Sr.
Sophia Patti 3B Jr.
Natalia Simmons SS Soph.
Outlook: Odierno led the team in all offensive categories last season, hitting .562 with 21 RBIs, and has a very strong arm. Taglich has good command and throws for strikes.
WANTAGH WARRIORS
Coach: Jacqueline Bellairs
2014 record: 8-9
Key Players
Julie Zan O'Linda, C/SS, Jr.
Haley Monahan, P, So.
Kristen Wilson, LF, Sr.
Olivia MacGregor, 2B, Sr.
Catherine Norbury, 1B, Sr.
Outlook: Zan O'Linda, a two-year captain, is a well-rounded, cerebral player who hits at the top of the order. Monahan has improved her control on the mound.
NASSAU A-III
SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES
Coach: Kristen Aksionoff
2014 Record: 5-12
Key Players
Lia Stamile C Sr.
Victoria Boldis 1B/C Jr.
Katelin Benincasa CF Jr.
Hannah Fesca SS Jr.
Emily LaCava LF Jr.
Outlook: Young team will be strong in the outfield and middle infield. Stamile provides great coverage behind the plate, keeping everything in front of her.
CARLE PLACE
FROGS
Coach: Chris Ceruti
2014 Record: 9-14
Key Players
Lydia Rice C Sr.
Shannon McGuinness P Sr.
Nicole Amalfitano SS Jr.
Kailee Pagnota 2B Jr.
Julia Beattie CF Jr.
Outlook: County runner-up will build around its foundation of Rice, who hit .460 last season, and McGuinness, who shifts from first base to the circle.
EAST ROCKAWAY
ROCKS
Coach: Joe Lores
2014 Record: 10-11
Key Players
Corinne Haab P Soph.
Marissa Feleinger C Jr.
Erica Acampora CF Jr.
Caitlin O'Mara SS Jr.
Emily Chelius P/3B Eighth grade
Outlook: Speed is good one through nine. Haab has a solid fastball and change-up. Feleninger shifts behind the plate.
SEWANHAKA INDIANS
Coach: Deidra Kelly
2014 Record: 0-16
Key Players
Jancarla Herrera SS/CF Jr.
Jill Filippi 3B Sr.
Allyson Rullo P Soph.
Melissa Corona 2B Sr.
Crystal Robasson OF Sr.
Outlook: Herrera is the total package, with speed, power and smarts. Filippi is the anchor at third. Rullo throws strikes consistently.
MANHASSET
INDIANS
Coach: Lauren Majewski
2014 Record: 9-8
Key Players
Mercy McGorry P/SS Jr.
Jensen Polizotto C Sr.
Elizabeth Jones CF Sr.
Delaney Flynn SS/2B Jr.
Michelle Avalone 3B Sr.
Outlook: Core returns from successful season last year. McGorry, Polizotto, and Avalone can string extra base hits together.
WEST HEMPSTEAD
RAMS
Coach: Chris Van Kovics
2014 Record: 13-5
Key Players
Ellen Murphy SS/2B Sr.
Amanda Malone P/INF Sr.
Briana White P/1B Sr.
Nicole Fodera 1B/OF Sr.
Emily Weinstein C Jr.
Outlook: Offense will make pitchers work and force defense to make plays. Murphy is a top of the order hitter with speed.
VALLEY STREAM NORTH
SPARTANS
Coach: Dave Aguado
2014 Record: 6-11
Key Players
Samantha Estupinian 3B/SS Soph.
Kelly Kroez P/3B Soph.
KaleeNaraine LF/P Sr.
Tara Meehan C Jr.
Selina Patti 2B Jr.
Outlook: Strong defensive infield. Estupinian covers a lot of ground and is also a solid switch hitter in the middle of the lineup. Kroez hits for average and power.
ROSLYN BULLDOGS
Coach: Andrew Demakopoulos
2014 Record: 7-9
Key Players
Kate Kozuch C Sr.
Nicole Lang P Sr.
Julia Epprecht 1B Sr.
Sophie Radutzky SS Sr.
Julia Saltzman OF Sr.
Outlook: Small ball team will make contact, led by Kozuch, a leadoff hitter who uses all fields. Lang mixes it up to keep hitters off balance.
VALLEY STREAM SOUTH
FALCONS
Coach: Demetri Adrahtas
2014 Record: 9-6
Key Players
Briana Schippell P/SS Jr.
Kayla Shields LF Sr.
Katie Shields 3B Jr.
Melanie Morales CF Jr.
Jen Schoch 2B Sr.
Outlook: Athletic team led by Schippell, a line drive gap hitter, who tossed the program's first no-hitter last season. Nothing gets by Kayla and Katie Shields in the field.
NASSAU A-IV
MALVERNE MULES
Coach: Jennifer Gibbons
2014 Record: 8-4
Key Players
Sydney Witowski P Sr.
Michelle Kretz 3B Sr.
Courtney Moore 2B Sr.
Kym Danns, SS Sr.
Michelle Abiola, OF Sr.
Outlook: Lineup has the ability to go deep or play small ball. Witowski, a disciplined hitter who uses all fields, is a threat in the circle and at the plate.
HEWLETT BULLDOGS
Coach: Vinny Lospinuso
2014 Record: 7-6
Key Players
Val Elefante 1B Sr.
Elysha Maloney CF Sr.
Margaret Feldman P Sr.
Jamie Goldberg LF Sr.
Lauren Dori C Fr.
Outlook: Good hitting team led by Elefante, who hit .400 with five homers last season. Maloney is a threat on the bases who swiped 15 bags.
NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
Coach: Toni Papetti
2014 Record: 6-13
Key Players
Brook Bonn P Jr.
Alexandra Johanson P Soph.
Lauren Santucci P Fr.
Nicholetta Royal C Soph.
Grace Dima C Fr.
Outlook: Uses the short game and speed to produce runs. Bonn, Johanson, and Santucci will all split time in the circle.
LYNBROOK OWLS
Coach: Peter Toscano
2014 Record: 10-8
Key Players
Kacie Curran SS Jr.
Georgia Krendel 1B Jr.
Elizabeth DiCarmine C Jr.
Julianne Graepel P Fr.
Romina Riley-Suarez OF Sr.
Outlook: Curran is versatile at the plate, can bunt or hit for power. Graepel throws four pitches and has a strong infield behind her defensively.
GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS
Coach: Erik Connolly
2014 Record: 10-9
Key Players
Jess Weiss P Jr.
Joyce Gallo SS Jr.
Sage Rosenthal CF Sr.
Talia Sharisziad 1B Sr.
Samantha LoRussa C Jr.
Outlook: Weiss can overpower batters, and forms a strong battery with LoRussa. Gallo hits for average and power.
FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS
Coach: Amanda Serif
2014 Record: N/A
Key Players
Mary Stingi P/3B Soph.
Emily Horne SS Jr.
Danielle Ramsay 1B/OF Sr.
Casey Rosen C Sr.
Alexandra Hoffman P/OF Soph.
Outlook: The program returns to the varsity level after two years at junior varsity. Stingi has great composure on the mound and power at the plate.
GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS
Coach: Andy Berlin
2014 Record: 9-4
Key Players
Christine Vissichelli P/3B Jr.
Amanda Zeitlin SS Jr.
Kristen Renta C Soph.
Nicole Kuzler P/3B Soph.
Lily Kimmel 1B Jr.
Outlook: Strong in the field, quick on the bases. Cissichelli is a power pitcher with good control and stamina, and brings power to the middle of the lineup.
LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES
Coach: Tom Frawley
2014 Record: 6-12
Key Players
Emily Dinardi P Sr.
Gabby Jan C/INF/P Jr.
Brianna Curra 1B Sr.
Kayla Notornicola CF, Soph.
Stephanie Sedhom OF/C Sr.
Outlook: Dinardi hits her spots and rarely walks batters. Jan hits the ball hard in the leadoff spot. Curra is a gap power hitter.
ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS
Coach: Don Crummell
2014 Record: 5-14
Key Players
Jade Reird OF/SS Jr.
Nigeria Myhand OF Sr.
Roslyn Stevenson 2B Sr.
Jailene Hernandez C/P Sr.
Kira Tibbs UTL Soph.
Outlook: Reid and Myhand have great gloves in the outfield. Stevenson hits for average, Tibbs drives in runs. Hernandez has command in circle.