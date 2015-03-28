Nassau softball team previews

NASSAU AA-I

OCEANSIDE SAILORS

Coach: Joe Supple

2014 Record: 11-10

Key Players

Claire McNamara SS Sr.

Megan McNamara CF/C, Sr.

Taylor Eisel, 2B Jr.

Grace Bandini C Jr.

Elizabeth Campo P/1B Jr.

Outlook: The county runner-up features power and speed in the lineup, and is strong up the middle in the field with Claire McNamara and Eisel in the middle infield and Megan McNamara patrolling center.

EAST MEADOW JETS

Coach: Stew Fritz

2014 Record: 21-2

Key Players

Crista San Antonio SS/3B Jr.

Kristen Lindquist 2B Sr.

Jess Laird C Jr.

Kelli Hosey RF Jr.

Mabel Christoforatos C/1B Jr.

Outlook: The defending Class AA state champs, which have six new starters, are led by San Antonio, a solid line drive hitter, and Lindquist, who has speed and a strong glove.

MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS

Coach: Bret Malone

2014 Record: 10-11

Key Players

Darby Pandolfo C Jr.

KelleLalier SS Jr.

Krista Carcaterra P Sr.

Amanda Gallo RF Sr.

Monica Hoar P Sr.

Outlook: Fundamentally sound group led by run-producers Pandolfo and Lalier. Carcaterra has improved off-speed pitches and commands both sides of the plate.

MACARTHUR

GENERALS

Coach: Bobby

Fehrenbach

2014 Record: 8-8

Key Players

Nicolette Moustouka P/3B/OF Sr.

Shannon Miles 3B/SS/C Soph.

Sarah Dumont OF/1B Sr.

Jessica Lombardo SS/3B Jr.

Gabby DeNunzio 1B Jr.

Outlook: Good hitting lineup from top to bottom led by Moustouka and Miles, solid line drive hitters who will go deep into the count and be a tough out.

SYOSSET BRAVES

Coach: Richard Powell

2014 Record: 9-10

Key Players

Julianna Ventricelli SS Jr.

Kylie Marlow CF Jr.

Rachel Siskind C Sr.

Rachel Janowsky P Sr.

Laura Weintraub LF Sr.

Outlook: Ventricelli, a patient contact hitter, shifts from second base to shortstop. She fills in for talented sophomore Jessica Hom, who will miss the season after having Tommy John surgery.

MEPHAM PIRATES

Coach: Mike Muscara

2014 Record: 12-6

Key Players

Katie Grodski CF Sr.

Nicole Moccio 1B Sr.

Alexa Morris 2B Sr.

Nicole Aliberti C Sr.

Alexa Boscarino SS Sr.

Outlook: Senior ladem team with solid defense and timely hitting. Grodski covers a lot of ground and is a strong gap hitter. Alexa Boscarino takes over in the circle.

CALHOUN COLTS

Coach: Jason Boland

2014 Record: 8-9

Key Players

Nicole Imhof P/1B Jr.

Joanna Marmo C Sr.

Allie Abbene 2B Sr.

Lauren Trimarco SS Sr.

Kristina Barry 3B Sr.

Outlook: Seeking third straight postseason appearance after going two decades without qualifying. Imhof, a lefty power pitcher, mixes it up and led the team in most hitting categories.

LONG BEACH GENERALS

Coach: Carmine Verde

2014 Record: 8-12

Key Players

Kelsey Larson SS Sr.

Rachel Brenner 1B Sr

Marissa Scandole 2B Sr.

Tonianne Larson P Soph.

Paulina Cardona 3B Fr.

Outlook: Better defensively and more speed this year. TonianneLarson, armed with a fastball, change, and drop, shifts from centerfield to the circle full time.

HICKSVILLE COMETS

Coach:

Rich Hinnerschietz

2014 Record: 6-12

Alexandra Gaudelli 3B Sr.

Emily Henderson C Jr.

Carly Nicholis 1B Sr.

Carly Schultheis SS Fr.

Kim Longo CF Sr

Outlook: Gaudelli is a power hitter in the three spot. She has tremendous range in the hole and covers the bunt very well.

PLAINVIEW JFK

HAWKS

Coach: Neil Lasher

2014 Record: 13-4

Victoria Overbeck P Soph.

Alexandra Randisi SS Soph.

Emily Bartoletta C Soph.

Melissa O'Reilly 3B Jr.

Julia Costarella 2B Jr.

Outlook: The Nassau II champs move up and feature a core of up-and-coming players. Overbeck is skilled in the circle and at leadoff.

NASSAU AA-II

BALDWIN BRUINS

Coach: Tom Llewellyn

2014 Record: 8-12

Key Players

Jade Aponte SS Sr.

Alex Burns CF Fr.

Melanie Sadowski P Sr.

Sophia Nicolas 3B Sr.

Sara Heuser 1B Sr.

Outlook: Senior laden infield, young speedy outfield. Aponte sets the table for a lineup that features a lot of power. Burns hit seven homers as an eighth grader.

FARMINGDALE DALERSCoach: Laura Malone

2014 Record: 8-7

Key Players

Jocelynn Santiago P Sr.

Lauren Hill CF Sr.

Michelle Marino LF Jr.

Sarah Pezzotti C Jr.

Michele Musarra SS Sr.

Outlook: Santiago has a great fastball and a strong defensive team behind her. Hill and Marino will track down any ball in the outfield.

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES

Coach: Arty Ricco

2014 Record: 8-6

Key Players

Tiffany Longarzo P Jr.

Randy Ruddrmad SS Sr.

Jasmin Garden 3B Sr.

Amanda Pacillo C Sr.

Jenny Digman LF Jr.

Outlook: A team that does the little things by playing small ball and moving runners over. Longarzo has added a screw and curve ball to her repertoire.

PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

Coach: Eric Sutz

2014 Record: 12-7

Key Players

Danielle Elkins C Soph.

Emma Lupoli 3B/OF/P Soph.

Colleen O'Donnell OF Soph.

Lizzie Witkow OF Soph.

Sam D'Alonzo INF Soph.

Outlook: Elkins is a strong armed catcher and is developing into a middle of the order hitter. Outfield consists of three aggressive sophomores who cover plenty of ground.

HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS

Coach: Julia Carbone

2014 Record: 6-9

Key Players

Erin Rivera SS Sr.

Christina Noto 3B Jr.

Alexa Lomando 2B Jr.

Emily Haller P Fr.

Alison Forte CF Sr.

Outlook: Rivera anchors the infield with great range at short and is quick and aggressive on the bases. Noto is a disciplined power hitter.

FREEPORT RED DEVILS

Coach: Danielle Sekesan

2014 Record: 7-6

Key Players

Giselle Jimenez SS Sr.

Tyler Smith C Sr.

Daelyn Ross 3B Fr.

Adora Carr 1B Sr.

Jennifer Jimenez UTL Soph.

Outlook: Giselle Jimenez has a high on-base percentage atop the order. Smith has pop. Newcomer Ross brings solid defense and a power bat.

UNIONDALE KNIGHTS

Coach: Melissa Kempton

2014 Record: 2-11

Key Players

Zabrina Lyons C Sr.

Talia Augustin 1B Jr.

Veronica Fuentes SS Jr.

Joi Ockimey 2B Soph.

Briana Devone 3B Jr.

Outlook: Lineup has several power hitters, aggressive base runners, and strong infielders. Lyons has pop and hits well with runners in scoring position.

WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS

Coach: Jaclyn Frank

2014 Record: 10-7

Key Players

Keily Sanchez P Sr.

Angelique Brown OF Sr.

Anastasia Giddens 1B Jr.

Benerlda Castma OF Jr.

Sienna Richardson 2B Jr.

Outlook: Loaded with speed, will swipe many bases. Sanchez pitches with speed and accuracy. Brown hits for power and has a strong arm.

HEMPSTEAD TIGERS

Coach: Divine Jackson

2014 Record: 1-15

Key Players

Catherine Polanco P/SS Sr.

Kayla Flores UTL Sr.

Katherine Dominguez UTL Sr.

Leslie Flores 2B Jr.

Leslie Lima UTL Jr.

Outlook: Polanco has great velocity in the circle and is a patient hitter. Flores has a strong glove and can play anywhere.

ELMONT SPARTANS

Coach: John Squillace

2014 Record: 4-10

Key Players

Amy Vidal C Jr.

Paloma Velez P Sr.

Kiera Holland 3B Soph.

Brianne Faison 1B Jr.

Akemi Shard SS Eighth grade

Outlook: Vidal has a great arm. Velez is an accurate pitcher and solid contact hitter. Holland has speed and range.

NASSAU A-I

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Coach: Anthony Turco

2014 Record: 21-3

Key Players

Jenna Turato P Sr.

Brianna Pinto OF Soph.

Rebecca Vilchez P/OF/1B Jr.

Amanda Ulzheimer 2B/OF Jr.

Ruth Rodriguez OF/SS Sr.

Outlook: The defending Class A county champions are in position to repeat. Turrato has command of many pitches, Pinto had tremendous speed, and Vilchez, Ulzheimer, and Rodriguez have power.

ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS

Coach: Mike Bonsignore

2014 Record: 19-6

Key Players

Ashley Melendez P Sr.

Sam Scharff C Sr.

Kelly Cembrale SS Sr.

Morgan Petry 2B Sr.

Christie Ciaramitaro CF Sr.

Outlook: Melendez is the centerpiece of a strong offensive team. Ciaramitaro has speed and power in the leadoff spot. Senior core seeking fourth straight trip to county finals.

CLARKE RAMS

Coach: Rachel Barry

2014 Record: 14-7

Key Players

Sarah Cornell P Jr.

Selena Ruiz C Sr.

Sabrina Caputo OF Soph.

Kirstin Cox OF Soph.

Brooke Scherer 1B Jr.

Outlook: Cornell is a strikeout pitcher but also has a strong defense behind her. Ruiz is versatile at the plate. Caputo has power. Cox has speed at the top of the order and in the outfield.

NEW HYDE PARK

GLADIATORS

Coach: Jackie Rizzuti

2014 Record: 10-10

Key Players

Jessica Vadala P/3B Sr.

GeenaFornataro P/3B Sr.

Ann Grimshaw C Soph.

Victoria Mooney OF Jr.

Jennifer Hickey SS/2B Soph.

Outlook: Power throughout the lineup. Vadala and Fornataro use all fields at the plate and form a dangerous tandem in the circle.

DIVISION

BLUE DRAGONS

Coach: Dave Radtke

2014 Record: 8-12

Key Players

Alexis Alvino SS Sr.

Justine Jean P Jr.

Darian Caputo 3B Sr.

Amanda Brigwood P/1B Sr.

Nicole Vilino CF Sr.

Outlook: Strong senior class led by Alvino, who hits for average and power, and Caputo, a run producer. Jean has overpowering speed, and movement that keeps hitters off balance.

SEAFORD VIKINGS

Coach: Rob Perpall

2014 Record: 12-8

Key Players

Sophie Dandola, P/3B/1B Soph.

Erin Russell SS Jr.

Ashley Casazza P/3B/CF Jr.

Brittney Lazar C Sr.

Jessica Fischetti CF/SS Jr.

Outlook: Dandola has power at the plate and in the circle. Russell is a strong fielder and clutch hitter. Casazza has speed atop the lineup and helps form a dangerous pitching duo.

BETHPAGE

GOLDEN EAGLES

Coach: Michael Lewis

2014 Record: 17-2

Key Players

Lauren Bloom P/2B Jr.

Lauren Oury CF Jr.

Corrin Tempesta INF/P Soph.

Danielle Olive INF Jr.

Kierstin Bloom OF Soph.

Outlook: Lauren Bloom commands four pitches with accuracy. Oury has power. Tempesta hits to all fields and covers plenty of ground in the field.

MINEOLA MUSTANGS

Coach: Anthony Tramonte

2014 Record: 8-11

Key Players

Emily Skupp P Jr.

Malory Donnelan C Jr.

Samantha Venus 3B Sr.

Erin Meehan SS/P Soph.

Tina Conway OF/UTL Jr.

Outlook: Skupp has five pitches she throws for strikes, and works both sides of the plate effectively. Donnelan slaps, bunts, and hits line drives. Venus has pop.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Coach: Valerie Amilicia

2014 Record: 14-4

Key Players:

Caitlin Brown C Sr.

Sara Tenke P Jr.

Safire Blissett SS

Nicole Bedell LF Sr.

Abbey Farnan 2B Sr.

Outlook: Versatile and strong defense. Brown has power and makes consistent contact. Tenke bunts, slaps, and hits for power.

GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Coach: Marisa Reichman

2014 Record: 12-8

Key Players

Rachel Ludwiczak C/SS Sr.

Melissa Ward P/OF/INF Soph.

Erin Cunningham P/OF/INF Soph.

Elizabeth Butler INF Sr.

Jeanette Oellrich INF Sr.

Outlook: Ludwiczak is defensively sound at short and behind the plate and hits for power. Ward brings power and Cunningham brings finesse to the circle.

NASSAU A-II

PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

Coach: Melissa Amitrano

2014 Record: 14-9

Key Players

Aarin Hartenstein P/1B Sr.

Kelsey Marigliano 3B/SS Jr.

Jennifer Labita 2B Sr.

Jaclyn Francisco OF/2B Jr.

Victoria Vaccarino3B Jr.

Outlook: Hartenstein takes over in the circle and is armed with a variety of pitches. Marigliano has great reaction time at third and is a threat on the basepaths.

FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

Coach: Dan Sackman

2014 Record: 11-9

Key Players

Sam Perri SS Sr.

Riley Anderson C Jr.

Jenn Sullivan OF Sr.

Natalie Lawrence OF Sr.

Meagan Earley P Jr.

Outlook: Solid hitting throughout the lineup, led by the speedy Perri, who hit .500 last season. Anderson drove in 22 runs last season and has a strong arm behind the plate.

LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Nadine Pacifico

2014 Record: 18-2

Key Players

Lauren Sabatino P Sr.

Briana Mahoney SS Sr.

Taylor Herlich 1B Sr.

Tricia Willett 2B Jr.

Taylor LoMonaco 3B Soph.

Outlook: Sabatino throws hard and hits her spots. Mahoney gets on base often and uses her speed to generate offense.

JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Coach: Kristina LoCastro

2014 Record: 10-9

Key Players

Rachel Hirschheimer P Jr.

Brianna Carone C Soph.

Gloria Park CF Sr.

Emily Wexler SS Soph.

Stephanie Millot OF Sr.

Outlook: Hirschheimer has good speed and control and fields her position very well. Carone is solid behind the plate and frames pitches well.

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Coach: Dean Zenie

2014 Record: 2-13

Key Players

Cora Travaglione CF Jr.

Samantha Simon SS Jr.

Sydney Yormack P Jr.

Samantha Klein 2B Jr.

Samantha Berger C Jr.

Outlook: Well-rounded, young team. Travaglione has a power bat. Yormack has a strong arm and Berger and Paige Friedman are both solid behind the plate.

OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

Coach: Tim Brady

2014 Record: 10-13

Key Players

Dana Galgano P Jr.

Emily Moore C Soph.

Michelle Morris INF Sr.

Danielle Sugar 1B Jr.

Madison Albert CF Sr.

Outlook: The defending Class B county champs can generate offense in a variety of ways. Galgano and Moore are a formidable battery mate and tandem in the middle of the order.

WHEATLEY WILDCATS

Coach: Christina Cambria

2014 Record: 7-10

Key Players

Samantha Palazzolo C Jr.

Samantha Hurtado P Soph.

Perri Schreiber SS Sr.

Cara Mattiolo 2B Jr.

Olivia Braito OF Sr.

Outlook: Can play small ball or hit for extra bases. Palazzolo can slap her way on or hit for power and is a constant threat to steal a base.

COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

Coach: Steve Cacioppo

2014 Record: 5-11

Key Players

Sabrina Odierno C Jr.

Olivia Taglich P Sr.

Shannon O'Neill CF Sr.

Sophia Patti 3B Jr.

Natalia Simmons SS Soph.

Outlook: Odierno led the team in all offensive categories last season, hitting .562 with 21 RBIs, and has a very strong arm. Taglich has good command and throws for strikes.

WANTAGH WARRIORS

Coach: Jacqueline Bellairs

2014 record: 8-9

Key Players

Julie Zan O'Linda, C/SS, Jr.

Haley Monahan, P, So.

Kristen Wilson, LF, Sr.

Olivia MacGregor, 2B, Sr.

Catherine Norbury, 1B, Sr.

Outlook: Zan O'Linda, a two-year captain, is a well-rounded, cerebral player who hits at the top of the order. Monahan has improved her control on the mound.

NASSAU A-III

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Coach: Kristen Aksionoff

2014 Record: 5-12

Key Players

Lia Stamile C Sr.

Victoria Boldis 1B/C Jr.

Katelin Benincasa CF Jr.

Hannah Fesca SS Jr.

Emily LaCava LF Jr.

Outlook: Young team will be strong in the outfield and middle infield. Stamile provides great coverage behind the plate, keeping everything in front of her.

CARLE PLACE

FROGS

Coach: Chris Ceruti

2014 Record: 9-14

Key Players

Lydia Rice C Sr.

Shannon McGuinness P Sr.

Nicole Amalfitano SS Jr.

Kailee Pagnota 2B Jr.

Julia Beattie CF Jr.

Outlook: County runner-up will build around its foundation of Rice, who hit .460 last season, and McGuinness, who shifts from first base to the circle.

EAST ROCKAWAY

ROCKS

Coach: Joe Lores

2014 Record: 10-11

Key Players

Corinne Haab P Soph.

Marissa Feleinger C Jr.

Erica Acampora CF Jr.

Caitlin O'Mara SS Jr.

Emily Chelius P/3B Eighth grade

Outlook: Speed is good one through nine. Haab has a solid fastball and change-up. Feleninger shifts behind the plate.

SEWANHAKA INDIANS

Coach: Deidra Kelly

2014 Record: 0-16

Key Players

Jancarla Herrera SS/CF Jr.

Jill Filippi 3B Sr.

Allyson Rullo P Soph.

Melissa Corona 2B Sr.

Crystal Robasson OF Sr.

Outlook: Herrera is the total package, with speed, power and smarts. Filippi is the anchor at third. Rullo throws strikes consistently.

MANHASSET

INDIANS

Coach: Lauren Majewski

2014 Record: 9-8

Key Players

Mercy McGorry P/SS Jr.

Jensen Polizotto C Sr.

Elizabeth Jones CF Sr.

Delaney Flynn SS/2B Jr.

Michelle Avalone 3B Sr.

Outlook: Core returns from successful season last year. McGorry, Polizotto, and Avalone can string extra base hits together.

WEST HEMPSTEAD

RAMS

Coach: Chris Van Kovics

2014 Record: 13-5

Key Players

Ellen Murphy SS/2B Sr.

Amanda Malone P/INF Sr.

Briana White P/1B Sr.

Nicole Fodera 1B/OF Sr.

Emily Weinstein C Jr.

Outlook: Offense will make pitchers work and force defense to make plays. Murphy is a top of the order hitter with speed.

VALLEY STREAM NORTH

SPARTANS

Coach: Dave Aguado

2014 Record: 6-11

Key Players

Samantha Estupinian 3B/SS Soph.

Kelly Kroez P/3B Soph.

KaleeNaraine LF/P Sr.

Tara Meehan C Jr.

Selina Patti 2B Jr.

Outlook: Strong defensive infield. Estupinian covers a lot of ground and is also a solid switch hitter in the middle of the lineup. Kroez hits for average and power.

ROSLYN BULLDOGS

Coach: Andrew Demakopoulos

2014 Record: 7-9

Key Players

Kate Kozuch C Sr.

Nicole Lang P Sr.

Julia Epprecht 1B Sr.

Sophie Radutzky SS Sr.

Julia Saltzman OF Sr.

Outlook: Small ball team will make contact, led by Kozuch, a leadoff hitter who uses all fields. Lang mixes it up to keep hitters off balance.

VALLEY STREAM SOUTH

FALCONS

Coach: Demetri Adrahtas

2014 Record: 9-6

Key Players

Briana Schippell P/SS Jr.

Kayla Shields LF Sr.

Katie Shields 3B Jr.

Melanie Morales CF Jr.

Jen Schoch 2B Sr.

Outlook: Athletic team led by Schippell, a line drive gap hitter, who tossed the program's first no-hitter last season. Nothing gets by Kayla and Katie Shields in the field.

NASSAU A-IV

MALVERNE MULES

Coach: Jennifer Gibbons

2014 Record: 8-4

Key Players

Sydney Witowski P Sr.

Michelle Kretz 3B Sr.

Courtney Moore 2B Sr.

Kym Danns, SS Sr.

Michelle Abiola, OF Sr.

Outlook: Lineup has the ability to go deep or play small ball. Witowski, a disciplined hitter who uses all fields, is a threat in the circle and at the plate.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Coach: Vinny Lospinuso

2014 Record: 7-6

Key Players

Val Elefante 1B Sr.

Elysha Maloney CF Sr.

Margaret Feldman P Sr.

Jamie Goldberg LF Sr.

Lauren Dori C Fr.

Outlook: Good hitting team led by Elefante, who hit .400 with five homers last season. Maloney is a threat on the bases who swiped 15 bags.

NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

Coach: Toni Papetti

2014 Record: 6-13

Key Players

Brook Bonn P Jr.

Alexandra Johanson P Soph.

Lauren Santucci P Fr.

Nicholetta Royal C Soph.

Grace Dima C Fr.

Outlook: Uses the short game and speed to produce runs. Bonn, Johanson, and Santucci will all split time in the circle.

LYNBROOK OWLS

Coach: Peter Toscano

2014 Record: 10-8

Key Players

Kacie Curran SS Jr.

Georgia Krendel 1B Jr.

Elizabeth DiCarmine C Jr.

Julianne Graepel P Fr.

Romina Riley-Suarez OF Sr.

Outlook: Curran is versatile at the plate, can bunt or hit for power. Graepel throws four pitches and has a strong infield behind her defensively.

GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS

Coach: Erik Connolly

2014 Record: 10-9

Key Players

Jess Weiss P Jr.

Joyce Gallo SS Jr.

Sage Rosenthal CF Sr.

Talia Sharisziad 1B Sr.

Samantha LoRussa C Jr.

Outlook: Weiss can overpower batters, and forms a strong battery with LoRussa. Gallo hits for average and power.

FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

Coach: Amanda Serif

2014 Record: N/A

Key Players

Mary Stingi P/3B Soph.

Emily Horne SS Jr.

Danielle Ramsay 1B/OF Sr.

Casey Rosen C Sr.

Alexandra Hoffman P/OF Soph.

Outlook: The program returns to the varsity level after two years at junior varsity. Stingi has great composure on the mound and power at the plate.

GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS

Coach: Andy Berlin

2014 Record: 9-4

Key Players

Christine Vissichelli P/3B Jr.

Amanda Zeitlin SS Jr.

Kristen Renta C Soph.

Nicole Kuzler P/3B Soph.

Lily Kimmel 1B Jr.

Outlook: Strong in the field, quick on the bases. Cissichelli is a power pitcher with good control and stamina, and brings power to the middle of the lineup.

LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES

Coach: Tom Frawley

2014 Record: 6-12

Key Players

Emily Dinardi P Sr.

Gabby Jan C/INF/P Jr.

Brianna Curra 1B Sr.

Kayla Notornicola CF, Soph.

Stephanie Sedhom OF/C Sr.

Outlook: Dinardi hits her spots and rarely walks batters. Jan hits the ball hard in the leadoff spot. Curra is a gap power hitter.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Coach: Don Crummell

2014 Record: 5-14

Key Players

Jade Reird OF/SS Jr.

Nigeria Myhand OF Sr.

Roslyn Stevenson 2B Sr.

Jailene Hernandez C/P Sr.

Kira Tibbs UTL Soph.

Outlook: Reid and Myhand have great gloves in the outfield. Stevenson hits for average, Tibbs drives in runs. Hernandez has command in circle.