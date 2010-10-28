NATION BRIEFS

FLORIDA/Baby killed for crying

A north Florida mother has pleaded guilty to shaking her baby to death after the boy's crying interrupted her game on Facebook. Alexandra V. Tobias pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday and remains jailed. The Florida Times-Union reports that she told investigators she was angered because the boy was crying while she was playing the game FarmVille. The paper also reports that she told investigators she shook the boy, smoked a cigarette to compose herself and then shook him again. She will be sentenced in December.





CALIFORNIA/Officer killed in shootout

A San Diego police officer was among three people dead in a shootout that sent dozens of residents in their pajamas running from their homes early Thursday. Officer Christopher Wilson was fatally shot in the confrontation that began Wednesday night, when San Diego County officers and U.S. marshals went to check on a man on probation and serve a warrant on another. After the man on probation slammed the door in their faces, officers pushed into the apartment and arrested him, said Assistant Police Chief Jim Collins. Four other people ran into a back bedroom. Officers kicked in the door of the bedroom, where they were met with gunfire, Collins said. Afterward, officers discovered a man and woman fatally shot on the floor littered with guns.





NEW MEXICO/Tribe bans Halloween

A Pueblo Indian community has banned trick-or-treating, saying tribal leaders have concerns about their culture and children's safety. Jemez Pueblo Gov. Joshua Madalena says the pueblo doesn't have street lights or paved roads in the heart of the village, and children cross a highway in the dark. Religious leaders for the 2,000-member tribe also say Halloween is a distraction. Madalena says a gruesome killing last month involving two young men has led pueblo leaders to realize they need to stay in touch with youth. Surrounding communities say parents and children are welcome to attend their Halloween activities.