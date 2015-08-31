Nation briefs

HAWAII

Growers brace for storm

Greg Colden, a farmer on the Big Island, said he is most worried about the damage that more rain and sustained winds could do as Hurricane Ignacio passes by this week. "We've had over 10 inches in August, which is an anomaly for us. The trees are saturated already, and if we get some sustained winds, they could topple," Colden said. The Big Island and Maui were under a tropical storm watch. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Hurricane Ignacio was on a weakening trend as it moved northeast of Hawaii.

PENNSYLVANIA

Philly edgy over pope visit

Mayor Michael Nutter has been recommending that Philadelphians stock up on groceries and prescription meds. City Center restaurants don't know whether they'll make a killing or have to close. And where, oh where, will all the pilgrims rest their weary heads? In $75-a-night bunks on a battleship moored in the Delaware River? Or at the Philadelphia zoo, where 240 members of one New Jersey parish plan to bed down? An estimated 1.5 million people are expected to travel to the city for the pope's visit the weekend of Sept. 26. Philadelphians have been harshly critical of city officials for implementing extreme security measures, including a ban on driving into the downtown area and poorly communicating it all.

For Francis, a debut in U.S.

When Pope Francis sets foot on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington on Sept. 22, it won't just be his first time in the United States as pontiff. It will be his first time in the country -- ever. The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires never followed the footsteps of so many Roman Catholic leaders of his rank, who sought to raise their profiles, along with funds for missions back home, by networking within the deeply influential and well-resourced U.S. church. Some wonder whether the pope harbors resentment over the history of U.S. policies in his native region. Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, an Argentine and one of Francis' key advisers, said he disputed the perception that the pope disliked the United States.