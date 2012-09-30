2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at Fla. VFW

Police say two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting at a central Florida Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Winter Springs Police said a charity motorcycle ride was supposed to depart from the post when the shooting broke out Sunday morning while the riders were eating breakfast. The Orlando Sentinel reports an unknown number of armed men came in and began firing. It's unclear if any of the attendees shot back.

Winter Springs Police spokesman Lt. Doug Steeley said the agency has detained several people and confiscated a number of weapons.

VFW posts around the country care for veterans and their families.