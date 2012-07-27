2 swiped rabbits back at Galveston establishment

The bunnies are back in Galveston.

Police say security video showing two men stealing rabbits named Gigi and Muffin has led to the safe return of the expensive animals.

Galveston police on Friday released surveillance video of the bunny thefts with the hope that media coverage would generate leads. The furry creatures, worth $400 apiece, were taken from the yard of A Victorian Bed and Breakfast Inn on July 14.

Innkeeper Marcy Hanson received a call Monday night from a man who said he saw himself on TV in the security video. Hanson says the man wanted to return the rabbits.

Hanson says he left the animals with a passing woman who then returned the rabbits unharmed.

Police are trying to identify the two men.