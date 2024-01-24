NewsNation/World

Mother's boyfriend suspected of fatally stabbing 6-year-old Baltimore boy, police say

Yellow crime tape blocks off an area, July 13, 2021,...

Yellow crime tape blocks off an area, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. Police in Baltimore say a 6-year-old boy was stabbed to death Tuesday night, Jan. 23, 2024 in his family’s southwest Baltimore home. Investigators believe his mother’s boyfriend stabbed him multiple times in the back. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was later identified as Seron O’Neal. Police said late Tuesday that a person of interest was in custody, but officials haven’t announced an arrest. They called the attack a “domestic-related stabbing.” Credit: AP/Jose Luis Magana

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — A man is suspected of stabbing to death his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the boy’s Baltimore home, authorities said.

Alan Geslicki, 32, was arrested Wednesday in the Tuesday attack that killed Seron O’Neal, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Geslicki was the boy’s mother’s boyfriend. He was arrested shortly after the stabbing following a traffic stop and foot pursuit, officials said. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Officials haven’t said what precipitated the attack, which they described as a “domestic-related stabbing.”

