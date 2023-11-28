NewsNation/World

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits near Barbados but no damage is reported on the Caribbean island

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados on Tuesday. No immediate damage was reported.

The quake occurred some 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of the capital of Bridgetown at a depth of 24 miles (39 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There was no risk of a tsunami, according to Barbados Meteorological Services.

Earthquakes are relatively infrequent in Barbados, with only an average annual of 13 tremors greater than magnitude 2.5, according to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center.

Only four small recorded tsunamis have affected Barbados in history, with the most recent reported in 1939, the center said.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Another Riverhead swastika … Teacher sentencing … High School football championships Credit: Newsday

Suffolk 911 outage ... Cease-fire extended ... Blue Angels on LI today ... A.I. robot for kids

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Another Riverhead swastika … Teacher sentencing … High School football championships Credit: Newsday

Suffolk 911 outage ... Cease-fire extended ... Blue Angels on LI today ... A.I. robot for kids

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME