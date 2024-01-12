NewsNation/World

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen weds fiancee in lavish 10-day ceremony

This picture taken by Brunei's Information Department on Jan. 10,...

This picture taken by Brunei's Information Department on Jan. 10, 2024 shows the royal powdering ceremony for Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen's, center, at Istana Nurul Iman, ahead of his wedding with Anisha Rosnah, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia's most popular royal figures, has married his fiancee in an elaborate 10-day ceremony.

The 32-year-old prince, once dubbed one of Asia's most eligible bachelors, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, 29, in a ceremony that began on Jan. 7 and will end on Tuesday. A solemnization ceremony was held at a mosque on Thursday.

Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world's richest men. While sixth in line to the throne, the prince has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements.

The sultan announced the engagement in October of Mateen and Anisha, who is the granddaughter of the ruler's special advisor. Mateen, who plays polo and is a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force, has a 2.5 million-strong following on Instagram. Anisha reportedly owns a fashion brand and tourism business.

Sunday's main wedding reception at the 1,788-room palace will see an array of international royalty and dignitaries, along with a parade through the capital, Bandar Sri Begawan.

