A fire in a hospital near Rome kills at least 4 and forces the evacuation of facility and patients

ROME — A fire broke out in a hospital on Rome's outskirts, killing at least four people and forcing the evacuation of the facility and its patients, officials said Saturday.

Patients in intensive care at St. John the Evangelist hospital in Tivoli were transferred immediately to other hospitals via ambulance, the Tivoli mayor’s office said in a statement. Less-critical patients were moved into a nearby municipal gymnasium pending transfer to other facilities.

The blaze began late Friday and was eventually brought under control and four people were confirmed killed, the fire department said in a statement.

Video — released by the department — showed fire crews on ladders trying to reach the upper floors of the hospital as smoke billowed out.

Tivoli, which is located about 35 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of the center of Rome, is a popular tourist destination. It is best known for the archaeological sites of Villa d'Este and Villa Adriana, both of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.