Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun

MEXICO CITY — A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.

Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo did not give the man’s name. They said the shooting occurred at a gym inside the mall. They said he had been convicted in Canada of gang-related offenses, including possession of illicit funds.

Canada's Global Affairs office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It would not be the first time Canadians killed in the area were later found to have criminal backgrounds.

In January 2022, two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — were killed at a nearby resort in Playa del Carmen, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.