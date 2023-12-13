NewsNation/World

Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New...

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in New York. The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial has been taking place was evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony had concluded for the day. Credit: AP/Robert Bumsted

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — A man was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to papers inside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place, leading to a brief evacuation of the building.

Firefighters arrived at the New York State Supreme Court Building in lower Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to an alarm on the fourth floor of the building. A person was taken into custody after setting fire to the documents, then dousing them with a fire extinguisher, said court spokesperson Al Baker. He did not release further details, but said the incident is under investigation.

The fire came hours after the conclusion of testimony in Trump's civil fraud trial case, which has played out on the building's third floor for nearly three months. Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who has presided over the trial. The former president was not in the building on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Power back in Long Beach ... LIPA rate hike ... North Hempstead approves union contract ... Art League reopens  Credit: Newsday

Medford woman pleads guilty ... majority women in ROTC programs ... East End surf pool ... Art League reopens 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Power back in Long Beach ... LIPA rate hike ... North Hempstead approves union contract ... Art League reopens  Credit: Newsday

Medford woman pleads guilty ... majority women in ROTC programs ... East End surf pool ... Art League reopens 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME