Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Quentin Fulks, a top member of President Joe Biden's campaign team; Jon Finer, deputy national security adviser.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Bitter cold weather ... DA opposes parole for drunken driver ... Congestion pricing lawsuit ... Feed Me: Mocktails
Bitter cold weather ... DA opposes parole for drunken driver ... Congestion pricing lawsuit ... Feed Me: Mocktails