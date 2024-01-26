NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

