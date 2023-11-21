In wake of Voting Rights Act ruling, North Dakota to appeal decision that protected tribes' rights

BISMARCK, N.D. — A day after a federal appeals court dealt a significant blow to the Voting Rights Act, North Dakota's top election official announced Tuesday that he wants the court to review a judge's recent ruling that protected two Native American tribes’ voting rights.

Voting rights groups had hailed U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte's ruling Friday that the tribes' voting rights were unlawfully diluted by a 2021 legislative redistricting map.

But, in an unrelated lawsuit Monday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that private individuals and groups such as the NAACP do not have the ability to sue under a key section of the Voting Rights Act.

In announcing his intention to appeal Welte's ruling, Republican Secretary of State Michael Howe specifically cited Monday's 2-1 ruling by the appeals court panel, which is based in St. Louis and has jurisdiction over seven states, including North Dakota. It is unclear whether the same panel of three judges would hear the North Dakota case.

Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Monday said the appeals court ruling “is an interesting and timely development" as state officials and legislative leaders pondered their next steps as to the Friday ruling.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, the Spirit Lake Tribe and three tribal members sued last year, seeking a joint district for the two tribes. They alleged the 2021 map “simultaneously packs Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians members into one house district, and cracks Spirit Lake Tribe members out of any majority Native house district.”

Welte had ruled last week that the 2021 map "prevents Native American voters from having an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice” — a violation of Section 2, a provision of the Voting Rights Act that “prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color” or membership of certain language minority groups, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Welte had given Howe and the Republican-controlled Legislature until Dec. 22 to “to adopt a plan to remedy the violation.” It wasn't immediately clear how an appeal would affect the judge's timeline.

A special session for the redistricting would be the second one this year, just after the Legislature gathered for three days last month in Bismarck to fix a budget mess from a major state government funding bill the state Supreme court voided.