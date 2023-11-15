US Coast Guard searches for crew member who fell from cruise ship near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Wednesday for a crew member who apparently fell from a cruise ship northwest of Puerto Rico, officials said.

The unidentified 30-year-old man of Indian nationality was aboard the MSC Seascape when someone apparently saw him tumble more than 30 feet (9 meters) into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night, the Coast Guard said.

The incident happened as the cruise ship was traveling from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic.

The Coast Guard said the cruise ship threw a lifeline and three life rings and launched a rescue boat to search for the man.

Authorities said the search is ongoing and that the cruise ship has continued its voyage.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.