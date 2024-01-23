NewsNation/World

Iowa boy who was struck by SUV while sledding dies

By The Associated Press

ANAMOSA, Iowa — An Iowa boy has died, days after his sled crossed in front of an SUV and was struck.

The Iowa State Patrol said 13-year-old Adam McWherter was injured Jan. 10 while sledding at his home in the eastern Iowa town of Anamosa. He was struck when the sled went into a road.

Adam was hospitalized after the accident but died Saturday.

The patrol said the accident remains under investigation.

