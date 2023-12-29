Ex-student found competent to stand trial for stabbing deaths near University of California, Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A former college student accused of stabbing two people to death and wounding a third in Northern California was found competent to stand trial, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Carlos Reales Dominguez will return to court on Jan. 5 and criminal proceedings will be reinstated if there isn't any challenge to his mental state, according to Yolo County assistant chief deputy district attorney Melinda Aiello, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Dominguez had been a third-year student at the University of California, Davis majoring in biological sciences until April 25, when he was expelled for academic reasons.

Stabbings near campus began shortly after. He is charged in the deaths of a 50-year-old homeless man and a 20-year-old UC Davis student. A homeless woman who was attacked in her tent survived.

The attacks terrified the community. Businesses closed early and some students were too scared to attend even daytime classes as their parents pleaded with them to return home.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dominguez was arrested May 4, a week after the first body was found, near the location of the second attack. He later blurted out at a court hearing that he was guilty and wanted to apologize.

The case was put on hold in August after prosecutors agreed Dominguez wasn't mentally capable of taking part in criminal proceedings. Three medical experts testified he was schizophrenic and a judge ordered him to receive medication over his objections.

Dominguez was sent to the state hospital in Atascadero until he was found competent to understand court proceedings and take part in his defense.

A doctor there submitted a Dec. 20 report declaring him competent, Aiello said.