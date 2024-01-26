NewsNation/World

Person taken hostage in southern Germany, but rescued unharmed

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene in Ulm, Germany,...

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene in Ulm, Germany, late Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. A person was taken hostage in a cafe in the southern German city of Ulm on Friday night but was later rescued unharmed, police said. Credit: AP/Marius Bulling

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — A person was taken hostage in a cafe in the southern German city of Ulm on Friday night but was later rescued unharmed, police said.

At about 6:45 p.m. local time, an armed man reportedly took an individual hostage inside a Starbucks in the city center, police said. At 8:20 p.m., the suspect left the building with the hostage and tried to flee.

Officers fired shots as the assailant sought to escape and were able to arrest the suspect, police said in a statement. The hostage was unharmed.

Further details about the suspect and the victim were not immediately available

