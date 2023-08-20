A roadside bomb in northwest Pakistan kills 11 laborers near the border with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — At least eleven laborers were killed and two others wounded when a roadside bomb destroyed their vehicle in Pakistan's North Waziristan district near the border with Afghanistan, police said Sunday.

Police officer Ibrar Khan said the incident took place on Saturday night in the Gulmir Kot area. He said the explosion destroyed the vehicle that was carrying 16 laborers, killing 11 of them on the spot while two were taken to a hospital. No trace of the other three could be found and police believe they may have fled into the mountains to save themselves from any further attack.

North Waziristan served as safe haven for Islamic militants for decades until the military carried out a massive operation there and other tribal regions along the Afghan border in recent years. Most militants escaped across the border but often strike back, targeting military convoys and civilians.