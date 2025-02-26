NewsNation/World

Heavy snowfall and rain kill 36 people and injure 40 across Afghanistan

By The Associated Press

Heavy snowfall and rain have killed 36 people and injured 40 in different parts of Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said Wednesday.

Days of extreme weather in most of the country’s provinces have reduced the impact of drought but have also caused personal and financial losses, said a spokesman at the National Disaster Management Authority, Abdullah Jan Saiq.

Initial data from provincial authorities showed that the snow and rain had killed and injured dozens across the country, mostly in southwestern Farah province.

Saiq said the weather had completely destroyed 240 homes and damaged a further 61. Hundreds of acres of land have also been destroyed.

“Survey teams have been sent to the affected areas and the survey is ongoing with the cooperation of nongovernmental organisations," he said. "Roads have been blocked in some provinces due to snow and efforts are being made to reopen them in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works.”

