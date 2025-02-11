5 people killed in a suicide bombing near a bank in northern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — A suicide bomber blew himself up near a bank in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing at least five people and wounding seven others, police said.

The attack happened near a branch of the Kabul Bank in Kunduz province, said Jumauddin Khaksar, a police spokesman. The dead included a guard at the bank.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack and Khaksar said police were working to track down those who orchestrated the attack. Khaksar provided no further details.

Militants from the Afghan chapters of the Islamic State group have carried out bombings across Afghanistan, though suicide attacks have become rare since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, as U.S. and NATO forces withdrew after 20 years of war.

The IS affiliate has also targeted minority Shiite Muslims, especially in Kabul.

The latest attack came two months after a suicide bombing in Kabul killed Khalil Haqqani, the Taliban refugee minister and two others. It was the most brazen attack on a member of the Taliban inner circle since they returned to power.