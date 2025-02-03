NewsNation/World

Shooting at a UN compound in Afghan capital kills 1 and injures another

By The Associated Press

A shooting at the United Nations compound in Kabul killed one person and injured another, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said Monday.

A U.N. guard post was shot at on Sunday by a Taliban fighter who was positioned outside the perimeter wall, according to the U.N.

U.N.-contracted security guards did not return fire. One international guard sustained minor injuries and received hospital care, the U.N. said.

The Taliban fighter was later found dead in a location outside the compound. The U.N. statement did not clarify how the fighter died.

The U.N. and the Taliban are carrying out separate investigations into the incident. Nobody from the Taliban was immediately available for comment.

