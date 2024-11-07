ICC judges unseal an arrest warrant for an alleged Central African Republic rebel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday unsealed an arrest warrant for an alleged rebel from the Central African Republic accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, extermination, rape and persecution more than a decade ago.

According to his warrant, which was originally issued under seal in 2018, Edmond Beina commanded a group of about 100-400 fighters responsible for murdering Muslims in early 2014 in a village in the west of the impoverished nation.

Prosecutors say Beina's group was part of the anti-Balaka, a mainly Christian militia that fought against the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel force in 2013-2014. The fighting left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The Central African Republic has been plagued by violence since 2013, when Seleka rebels forced then-President Francois Bozize from office. Anti-Balaka militias fought back, also targeting civilians and sending most of the Muslim residents of the capital, Bangui, fleeing in fear.

ICC judges said in a written ruling that they unsealed the warrant for Beina's arrest after authorities in the Central African Republic challenged the admissibility of the case. The court did not reveal details of the challenge.

Prosecutors allege that Beina was involved in crimes in the village of Guen in the country’s west from February to April, 2014, including murdering Muslim civilians. He also commanded other fighters who carried out crimes, his warrant says.

In one incident, prosecutors allege that Beina and his fighters stormed the compound of a Muslim community leader in Guen, where about 300 displaced people, including women and children were sheltering.

“Beina separated the civilians into groups and, at gunpoint, ordered the men and boys to lie down. Then, Beina summarily executed several Muslim men and boys with his Kalashnikov rifle, emptying one magazine and another,” the warrant said.

“Beina ordered his men to finish off any survivors,” it added, saying that at least 42 Muslim men and boys were killed in the attack.

Three other alleged rebels from Central African Republic are currently on trial at the court for their alleged roles in the sectarian violence in the country.