Akin gets GOP Senate campaign group's support

The U.S. Senate Republican campaign organization endorsed Todd Akin's bid in Missouri, though it stopped short of pledging money to his effort, marking a partial reversal after it urged him to quit last month.

National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman John Cornyn of Texas was among party leaders who called on Akin to leave the race after he said in an Aug. 19 television interview that "legitimate rape" rarely results in pregnancy.

Cornyn, in an interview last Thursday, said there was no way the campaign committee would reconsider its decision not to put money into the race, as long as Akin is the Republican nominee.

But Wednesday, the group's executive director, Rob Jesmer, backed Akin, a six-term congressman, against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in an emailed statement.

"There is no question that for Missourians who believe we need to stop the reckless Washington spending, rein in the role of government in people's lives, and finally focus on growing jobs in this country that Todd Akin is a far more preferable candidate than liberal Senator Claire McCaskill," Jesmer said.

"As with every Republican Senate candidate, we hope Todd Akin wins in November and we will continue to monitor this race closely in the days ahead," Jesmer said.

NRSC spokesman Brian Walsh declined to say whether the group was re-evaluating its decision not to contribute money to Akin's campaign.

The NRSC joins a trio of other Republicans -- Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint, and former presidential candidate Rick Santorum -- who endorsed Akin in recent days after the legal deadline for him to quit the race expired.

Akin apologized for his rape comments while insisting he would continue his campaign.

Blunt was among those who publicly called on Akin last month to leave the race.

"Congressman Akin and I don't agree on everything, but he and I agree the Senate majority must change," Blunt said.