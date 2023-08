An EF-2 tornado knocks down trees and injures at least 6 in Pennsylvania

MILL RUN, Pa. — An EF-2 tornado brought down trees and damaged homes as well as a resort and campground in southwestern Pennsylvania, injuring at least six people, authorities said.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said an EF-2 tornado with peak winds estimated at 120 mph (193 kilometers) was on the ground for more than two miles (three kilometers) in Fayette County shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A storm survey just southeast of Connellsville found that the tornado snapped or uprooted trees across Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park resort and campground in Mill Run, where several hundred campers were present. Trees fell on RVs, cabins, and other structures and three tents were destroyed. Officials said three people were injured by falling trees.

“There were large, large trees on vehicles, cabins and campers that people had taken there,” Susan Griffith, public information officer for the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, told The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park said on its Facebook page that it would be closed for the weekend, saying the Mill Run location “is currently without power and our team is focused on the safety of our guests and team members.”

After leaving the park, the storm then moved to two farmsteads, ripping metal roofing off outbuildings and snapping power poles, and rolling a mobile home over a vehicle. Three more injuries were reported in those areas.