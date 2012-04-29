Antelope tranquilized after escape from Ohio park

Authorities say an antelope the size of a small horse escaped from a northern Ohio animal park, hid in the woods and then headed toward a highway before it was subdued with a tranquilizer dart.

The more than 1,000-pound antelope with curved horns broke free from an enclosure at the Kalahari Resort safari park near Sandusky on Friday. Area resident Ollie Zess tells The Sandusky Register he and his wife spotted the creature and at first thought it was an elk or deer.

Erie County sheriff's deputies say officials corralled the antelope to keep it from straying onto a nearby highway as an animal handler sedated it with a tranquilizer dart.

No one was hurt. The resort says veterinary staff are observing and caring for the antelope.