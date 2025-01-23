NewsNation/World

The AP establishes style guidance on the Gulf of Mexico and Mount McKinley

By The Associated Press

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday shortly after his inauguration calling for the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the Gulf of America, and Denali, the tallest peak in the United States, to revert to the name Mount McKinley.

The Associated Press sent its staff the following style guidance for both geographic areas. We will use Gulf of Mexico, while acknowledging the name Gulf of America in our copy.

We will also use Mount McKinley rather than Denali.

— The AP

