NewsNation/World

Argentina's monthly inflation drops to 2.7%, the lowest level in 3 years

Argentina's President Javier Milei walks on the floor of the...

Argentina's President Javier Milei walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before ringing the opening bell in New York, Sept. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's inflation slowed to 2.7% in October, the lowest level in three years in a win for the libertarian government of President Javier Milei who came to power almost a year ago promising to pull Argentina out of a dire economic crisis.

Argentina's statistics agency on Tuesday reported October's number. In September, inflation was 3.5%.

On an annual basis, inflation in October was 193% compared to 209% reported in September.

Milei has trumpeted falling prices in recent months as a victory in his fight against Argentina’s worst economic crisis in over two decades.

The government has promised to reduce inflation below 3% before the end of the year, something it finally did.

When he took office in December, monthly inflation surged to 25%, and despite it having gone down since, ordinary people struggle in their daily lives as the government imposed a radical economic overhaul, including the elimination of previous generous energy subsidies.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Judge delays Trump's immunity ruling ... Crackdown on 'ghost plates' ... Tots get a 'jump' on life ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Judge delays Trump's immunity ruling ... Crackdown on 'ghost plates' ... Tots get a 'jump' on life ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME