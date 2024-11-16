In Milei's latest drastic move, Argentina is sole UN holdout voting 'no' to ending gender violence

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The usual suspects abstained from voting on a seemingly uncontroversial United Nations resolution that denounced violence against women and girls on Thursday — Iran, Russia, North Korea.

But the country casting the sole vote against the nonbinding resolution, drafted by France and the Netherlands, took the world by surprise. It was Argentina, long considered one of Latin America’s most socially progressive countries.

Unleashing an avalanche of criticism across the political spectrum on Friday, the ‘no’ vote by Buenos Aires marked the latest in a series of dramatic foreign policy shifts under President Javier Milei, the most right-wing leader in Argentina's 41 years of democracy.

It comes just days after Milei, an outspoken climate change skeptic, abruptly called Argentina's negotiators home from the U.N. climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, stirring concerns that the radical economist might seek to emulate former U.S. President Donald Trump in withdrawing Argentina entirely from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Not only has Milei transformed Argentine foreign policy in line with the United States and Israel, his government has also taken fringe positions on the global stage that fly in the face of the liberal, rules-based international order.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It's a big break with standard Argentine foreign policy, which has long been oriented toward making Argentina an integrated part of the Global South,” said Richard Sanders, a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and former State Department official in the region. “It’s a definitely a significant change in how Argentina relates internationally.”

Argentina's vote at the U.N. Thursday recalled a similar clash last month when Argentina became the only member of all the Group of 20 nations to sign onto a statement adopting language about gender equality.

“Argentina votes alone, against the rest of humanity,” the conservative party of former President Mauricio Macri, an ally of Milei’s government, wrote on social media platform X Friday.

Another centrist party, the Unión Cívica Radical, joined the chorus of local condemnation.

“By fighting imaginary cultural battles we end up isolated from the world,” said Senator Martín Lousteau, president of the centrist party.

Lousteau denounced Argentina’s U.N. vote opposing an end to gender violence as a “disgrace.” Top official Guillermo Francos defended the decision, saying “neither commitments nor treaties will solve the issue of gender violence.”

Nearly a year into his presidency, the former Argentine TV pundit remains erratic and idiosyncratic in the global spotlight, in striking similarity to Trump. Milei became the first foreign leader since the U.S. election to meet Trump, albeit informally, late Thursday at the president-elect's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

In a congratulatory phone call with Trump earlier this week, Miei's spokesperson reported that Trump told the Argentine leader: “You're my favorite president." Trump has not confirmed the claim.

The Argentine presidency on Friday proudly released a stream of photos from Mar-a-Lago featuring Milei in a sharp suit beaming alongside Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk, with whom Milei has also publicly cultivated a bromance over their shared contempt for “wokeness," gender issues and socialism.

In November 2023, an angry Argentine electorate fed up with sky-high inflation, debt defaults and bank runs handed the outsider a sweeping mandate to carry out an overhaul of Argentina's crisis-stricken economy.

But along with Milei's libertarian crusade has come a series of cultural battles — both at home, where the president eliminated Argentina's women’s and environment ministries and scrapped the national anti-discrimination institute, as well as abroad, where Milei has sought to fashion himself as a far-right icon, raising the hackles of key allies like Brazil and Spain.

“Milei got into the presidency on the basis of his clearly stated libertarian views, it was all about the economy,” Sanders said. “But these other views are nothing he kept hidden.”

Tensions over Milei's culture war escalated this month. When Argentina voted at the U.N. in favor of ending the American economic embargo against Cuba on Oct. 30, Milei fired then-Foreign Minister Diana Mondino over what he called her “unforgivable mistake” and swiftly replaced her with Gerardo Werthein, a wealthy businessman who had been Buenos Aires’ ambassador to the U.S.

This weekend, Milei and Werthein plan to meet Trump again at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Experts say that Milei hopes to cash in on his friendship with Trump to help crisis-stricken Argentina secure a much-needed infusion cash infusion from the International Monetary Fund, to which Argentina owes over $44 billion. The U.S. is the fund’s largest shareholder.

In recent weeks, Milei's shock dismissal of Argentina's top diplomat — a polished political performer who frequently worked to mend diplomatic relations strained by Milei’s profanity-laden fights with traditional allies — has sent shivers through Argentina's diplomatic ranks.

Milei has vowed to purge his foreign ministry of so-called “traitors to the country” who have strayed from his stance, which includes rejecting the “Pact for the Future” adopted by the U.N. in September that promotes climate action, female empowerment and the regulation of artificial intelligence.

Local media has reported the forced resignations of at least seven diplomats in recent weeks who were perceived as critical of the president's Trump-like attacks on the collective philosophy of the U.N. Milei accuses such multilateral forums of restricting members’ freedom.

Argentina's left-leaning Peronist movement — which has dominated the country's politics for decades — was seething Friday, with lawmakers aghast at what they saw as the unraveling of hard-won social gains like Argentina's breakthrough legalization of abortion in 2020 and recent efforts to curb fossil fuels.

“For you, freedom is violence,” said Mayra Mendoza, a prominent Peronist politician on Friday, addressing Milei.

The libertarian has called abortion “murder," climate change a “socialist lie" and the U.N. a “leviathan with multiple tentacles.”