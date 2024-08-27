NewsNation/World

Correction: Arizona-Fake Electors story

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks at a...

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally, June 6, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — In a story published Aug. 27, 2024, about a hearing for Republicans accused of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential race in Arizona, The Associated Press omitted the year a trial for the remaining defendants is scheduled to start. It is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026, not Jan. 5, 2025.

