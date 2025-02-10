A private jet veered off the runway and crashed into a business jet in Scottsdale, Arizona, FAA says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A private jet veered off the runway Monday at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and crashed into a private jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
There is no immediate word on any injuries.
The airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Open golf tournament that attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.
