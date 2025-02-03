ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of Arkansas librarian fired after opposing book censorship effort

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Monday on behalf of an Arkansas librarian who was fired after she spoke out against efforts to restrict the public's access to certain books.

The ACLU of Arkansas filed the lawsuit on behalf of former Saline County Library Director Patty Hector, who was fired in 2023 after being targeted by a campaign that objected to some of the books on shelves. Saline County Judge Matt Brumley, who fired Hector and is a defendant in the lawsuit, said the county would not comment on pending litigation.

“I could not stay silent as calls for censorship targeted marginalized communities and undermined our library’s mission," Hector said in a statement released by the ACLU of Arkansas. "Losing my job was devastating, but I refuse to let these actions go unchallenged.”

Hector's lawsuit comes as a record number of books have been removed from shelves in recent years, and Republican-led states have pushed for measures making it easier to challenge books in school and public libraries. One such measure Arkansas enacted in 2023 has been struck down by a federal judge.

Hector was fired after a group called the Saline County Republican Women began a campaign urging the censorship of books that touched on themes involving race or LGBTQ+ themes. Hector spoke out against a resolution the quorum court, the county's governing board, passed calling for such books to be moved to areas not accessible by children.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The quorum court later passed an ordinance taking away the library board's authority to hire and fire library staff, instead giving that power to the county judge. Brumley fired Hector less than two months later.

The lawsuit accuses Brumley and the county of violating Hector's First Amendment rights and asks that the ordinance taking away the library board's hiring and firing authority be struck down as unconstitutional.

“Ms. Hector was fired for defending the right to read freely and for refusing to let political pressure dictate the operation of a public library," John Williams, ACLU of Arkansas' legal director, said in a statement. "Retaliation against her for speaking out on these critical issues is not only unconstitutional — it’s an attack on the principles of free expression and access to information that public libraries stand for.”

The lawsuit also seeks back pay and compensatory damages. According to the complaint, Hector has required therapy to cope with the emotional distress caused by the retaliation against her over her opposition to censoring books.