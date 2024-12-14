One person fatally shot at US Army base in Georgia in 'isolated' incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A U.S. Army installation in Georgia was locked down Saturday after a person was shot and killed in what base authorities described as an isolated incident.

The shooter was apprehended and taken into custody, and an “all clear” was given less than an hour after Fort Eisenhower went into lockdown, the installation's operations center said on social media.

The shooting took place at housing located on the base, which is located outside Augusta, Georgia, authorities said.

Information about the victim will not be released until their family has been notified, according to the base. No further details were released.

“Fort Eisenhower is actively supporting the victim’s family and assistance will be available to anyone impacted by this tragedy,” the installation said in a statement.

Fort Eisenhower issued the alert on social media Saturday morning with a “LOCK DOWN! LOCK DOWN!” message. “Execute lock down procedures on the installation immediately! If you are in danger take appropriate action,” the message said.

A short time later, the operations center said the threat had passed and that normal operations could resume. However, the base canceled activities related to the afternoon's Army-Navy football game, which was being played outside Washington.

The base's public affairs officer, a spokesperson for the base's medical center and a spokesperson for the nearby Richmond County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately return phone calls.

Formerly named Fort Gordon, the installation is home to the United States Army Cyber Command.