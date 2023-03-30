NewsNation/World

9 killed in Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky

Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military...

Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Trigg County, in southwestern Kentucky. Credit: AP/Brandon Smith

By The Associated Press

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky, a military spokesperson said.

Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said Thursday morning that the deaths happened the previous night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.

A statement from Fort Campbell says the two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky. The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash about 30 mile (48 kilometers) northwest of Fort Campbell. The crash is under investigation.

