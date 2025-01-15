An Army doctor who sexually abused JBLM soldiers is sentenced to more than 13 years in prison

A military doctor who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing dozens of male soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sentenced Wednesday to just over 13 years in prison, was ordered to forfeit all pay and allowances and was dismissed from the U.S. Army.

Maj. Michael Stockin, an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at the base’s Madigan Army Medical Center, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to 36 specifications, or counts, of abusive sexual contact and five of indecent viewing, said Michelle McCaskill, spokesperson with the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.

“The sentence imposed by the court holds Maj. Stockin accountable for every person he victimized through his crimes," Maj. Allyson Montgomery, prosecutor, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, said in a statement. “The results of this proceeding shine a light on the trauma caused by Maj. Stockin by allowing the voices of every victim to be heard in a public hearing.”

JBLM is the Army’s fifth-largest base and is about 47 miles (75 kilometers) south of Seattle. The Madigan medical center is the Army’s second-largest medical treatment facility.

After his plea, 22 of the 41 victims testified about the trauma and distress they endured because of Stockin’s abuse. Many said Stockin caused them to suffer negative emotional, physical, and psychological harm because of the crimes committed against them.

“The resilience of the victims in this case should be celebrated," said lead prosecutor Maj. Ryan Keeter. "They have been living with the trauma that has come from Maj. Stockin’s actions for years and the last 16 months of litigation on the way to this court-martial has not been easy. I thank them for their patience, their strength, and their determination for justice.”

Stockin's lawyer, Robert Capovilla, said the doctor faced more than 300 years of prison, but his sentence was capped at just over a dozen years.

The main flag pole in front of the U.S. Army I Corps headquarters on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, south of Tacoma, Wash., hangs at half-staff, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

“Major Stockin took full responsibility for his actions, and he made no excuses,” Capovilla said in an email. “The Defense hopes and prays that the victims and Major Stockin will finally be able to heal and to move forward with their lives.”

Lawyers representing 22 of Stockin’s former patients have filed Federal Tort Claims Act complaints against the Army and Department of Defense on behalf of the servicemen, claiming the agencies were negligent in hiring, supervising and retaining Stockin. Each is seeking $5 million in damages for the emotional distress they say they've suffered.

Christine Dunn, representing the victims, said Stockin's sentencing provides some sense of justice,“ but for our clients, real justice requires holding the Army accountable for its role in allowing this to happen.”

The Army failed their clients and other victims, scarring them for life, Dunn said in an email.

Cars enter Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., at the Madigan Gate, Tuesday, June 25, 2013. Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

“During the sentencing hearing, victim after victim described the emotional impact the sexual abuse has had on their lives,” Dunn said. “These brave soldiers are now riddled with anxiety and shame – many of them terrified to even seek medical attention.”

The Army launched an investigation into Stockin in 2022 after receiving multiple complaints, McCaskill said. He was suspended from patient care and was given administrative duties. He was formally charged in August 2023 with 23 counts of abusive sexual contact. In January 2024, the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel referred 52 charges and specifications, stemming from allegations by 41 male patients he treated between 2019 and 2022.

Stockin will be transferred to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he'll serve his prison sentence, McCaskill said. Based on his crimes, he'll be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements once released from prison.