Atlanta hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide leak; 5 people hospitalized

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — A downtown Atlanta hotel was evacuated Friday after a suspected carbon monoxide leak that sent five people to hospitals to be evaluated, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the Residence Inn by Marriott on Peachtree Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Three adults and two children were taken to hospitals to be monitored for carbon monoxide exposure, Atlanta Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Greg Gray told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A gas line has been shut off, and “the situation is stable,” the fire department said in an update on social media.

The hotel is in the historic Rhodes-Haverty building. At 21 stories, it was Atlanta’s tallest building when it was built in 1929.

