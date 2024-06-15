NewsNation/World

Police in Maine cancel shelter-in-place order after explosions and fire are reported

Auburn firefighters hose down the remains of home in Auburn,...

Auburn firefighters hose down the remains of home in Auburn, Maine, early Saturday, June 15, 2024. Police have canceled a shelter-in-place order in the city after reporting that an armed person was in an area where a series of explosions and a house fire erupted early Saturday. Credit: AP/Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUBURN, Maine — Police in Maine have canceled a shelter-in-place order in the city of Auburn after reporting that an armed person was in an area where a series of explosions and a house fire erupted early Saturday.

The Auburn Police Department said on Facebook that the situation had been resolved and that there was no threat to the public.

Earlier Saturday, the department had warned residents to stay in place while authorities dealt with an emergency situation involving an armed person. No other details were released.

Homes were evacuated and a section of the avenue was blocked off by police. Auburn Fire Department Capt. Chris Moretto said there were three explosions around 2:15 a.m. that were believed to be related to the fire, the Lewiston Sun-Journal reported.

Another explosion was heard shortly before 3 a.m., the newspaper reported.

The Maine State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department also were at the scene, the Sun-Journal reported.

