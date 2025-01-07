Far-right leader pledges to 'govern Austria honestly' and makes demands of potential partner

VIENNA — Austrian far-right leader Herbert Kickl said Tuesday in his first comments after being tasked to form a new government that he aspires to “govern Austria honestly” as he prepared for talks on a potential coalition with conservatives who criticized him sharply in the past.

Kickl said he's prepared for new elections if they fail.

His Russia-friendly, anti-immigration, euroskeptic Freedom Party won Austria's parliamentary election in September but was initially shunned by other parties. Their efforts to put together a coalition without it failed.

On Monday, Kickl received a mandate to try to form what would be the first national government led by the far right since World War II. That came after the conservative Austrian People’s Party of outgoing Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who announced his resignation Saturday, made an abrupt U-turn on its previous refusal to contemplate working with the Freedom Party under Kickl.

Kickl — a 56-year-old with a provocative style — made clear he hasn't forgotten past friction with the People's Party. Nehammer has described him as a “security risk.” The party's interim leader, Christian Stocker, said during the election campaign that anyone voting for Kickl “is voting for five years of high risk with radical ideas.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Our country was driven into the wall in the past five years,” Kickl said, pointing in particular to Austria's large budget deficit and what he said was “a massive trust deficit” accumulated by mainstream parties. He said he has “a very, very simple aim, and that is to govern Austria honestly.”

Kickl said he is reaching out to Stocker, “and you can believe me, that isn't easy for me either — we have an interesting past together — but it is honest.”

The leader of Austria's Freedom Party, Herbert Kickl, addresses a news conference, in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Heinz-Peter Bader

Kickl added he has clear expectations, including “an awareness of who won the election, and who finished second and isn't the winner.” He also demanded “an understanding of who is responsible for the mistakes of the past” and a partner with stable and consistent leadership.

“If this isn't assured ... I can say that's it,” Kickl said. “Then there will be new elections — we are prepared for that.”

The Freedom Party won 28.8% of the vote in September. That was a nearly 13-point gain from five years earlier, when the party was punished by voters following the collapse of a conservative-led government in which it was the junior partner amid a scandal surrounding the Freedom Party's then-leader.

The Austrian People’s Party came in second with 26.3% and the center-left Social Democrats, post-war Austria's other traditional big party, were third with 21.1%.

The leader of Austria's Freedom Party, Herbert Kickl, addresses a news conference, in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Heinz-Peter Bader

The Freedom Party's poll ratings have risen since the election as its rivals struggled and failed to find common ground. Surveys published in December put its support at between 35% and 37%.

Kickl didn't address any specific policies for Austria, a member of the European Union but not NATO, in his lengthy statement to reporters. He took no questions.

The Freedom Party is part of a right-wing populist alliance in the European Parliament, Patriots for Europe, which includes the parties of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and of the Netherlands’ Geert Wilders, whose party dominates the Netherlands’ new government.

Nehammer has said he will step down on Friday. It's not clear who will serve as interim chancellor while Kickl explores a possible coalition.