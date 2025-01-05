Speculation grows that Austrian far right leader Herbert Kickl will be asked to form a government

VIENNA — Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen on Sunday announced that he would meet with far-right politician Herbert Kickl as speculation grows that he will ask the Freedom Party leader to form a government.

Van der Bellen made the announcement after meeting with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and others at his presidential palace. Nehammer has announced his intention to resign after coalition talks between his conservative Austrian People's Party and the center-left Social Democrats collapsed.

Nehammer has ruled out working with Kickl, but others within his party are less adamant. Earlier Sunday, the People's Party nominated its general secretary, Christian Stocker, as interim leader, but the president said Nehammer would remain chancellor for now.

Van der Bellen said that he had spent several hours talking to key officials, after which he got the impression that “the voices within the People's Party who exclude working with the Freedom Party under its leader Herbert Kickl have become quieter.”

The president said that this development has “potentially opened a new path," which has prompted him to invite Kickl for a meeting on Monday morning.

Kickl's Freedom Party topped the polls in the autumn's national election with 29.2% of the vote, but Van der Bellen tasked Nehammer with putting together a new government because no other party was willing to work with Kickl.

That decision drew heavy criticism from the Freedom Party and its supporters, with Kickl saying that it was “not right and not logical” that he did not get a mandate to form a government.

Austrian Peoples' Party (OeVP) secretary general Christian Stocker addresses a news conference, in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, as the party nominated him as interim leader after the expected resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Credit: AP/Heinz-Peter Bader

Stocker addressed reporters on Sunday afternoon and confirmed that he had been appointed “unanimously” by his party to serve as interim leader. “I am very honored and happy,” he said.

He also welcomed the decision by the president to meet with Kickl and said that he now expects that the leader of the party that emerged as the clear winner from the last election would be tasked with forming a government.

“If we are invited to negotiations to form a government, we will accept this invitation,” Stocker added.

In the past, Stocker has criticized Kickl severely, calling him a “security risk” for the country.

Christian Stocker, Austrian Peoples' Party secretary general and the party's interim leader after the expected resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, arrives for a news conference, in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 05, 2025. Credit: AP/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austria was thrown into political turmoil on Friday after the liberal party NEOS pulled out of coalition talks with the the People's Party and the Social Democrats. On Saturday the two remaining parties, who have only a one-seat majority in Parliament, made another attempt to form a government — but that also ended in failure after a few hours, with negotiators saying they were unable to agree on how to repair the budget deficit.