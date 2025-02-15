NewsNation/World

A 23-year-old man randomly stabs 5 passersby in southern Austria, killing 1, police say

By The Associated Press

VIENNA — A 23-year-old man randomly stabbed five passersby in Villach, a city in southern Austria, on Saturday, police said. A 14-year-old was killed and four others were injured in the attack.

The suspect was detained by police. He is a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, police said.

A 42-year old man who works for a food delivery company, witnessed the incident from his car. He drove toward the suspect and helped to prevent things from getting worse, police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio told Austria’s public broadcaster ORF.

Police said it wasn't clear whether the suspect acted on his own and therefore continue to search for potential further suspects.

