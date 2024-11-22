NewsNation/World

A baby who disappeared from a Vienna hospital ward has been found dead. Her mother was arrested

By The Associated Press

VIENNA — The body of a newborn baby who was reported missing from a neonatal ward at a hospital in Vienna was found Friday in a garbage container near the building, police said. The infant's mother was arrested as a suspect.

Staff noticed that the baby had disappeared from the ward at the hospital in the Austrian capital's Favoriten district on Thursday morning and raised the alarm. A large-scale search of the entire hospital grounds, involving dogs and drones, failed to find the infant and the search was halted.

Officers expanded the search area after interviewing the baby's mother during the night, police spokesperson Anna Gutt said. The body of the girl, who was a few days old, was found Friday morning outside the hospital grounds.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death. The mother, a 30-year-old Austrian citizen, was arrested.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Thanksgiving travel ... Gaetz out as AG, Bondi in ... Judge wins second MVP Credit: Newsday

More rain for LI ... Thanksgiving travel ... Penny trial continues ... FeedMe: Holiday pies

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Thanksgiving travel ... Gaetz out as AG, Bondi in ... Judge wins second MVP Credit: Newsday

More rain for LI ... Thanksgiving travel ... Penny trial continues ... FeedMe: Holiday pies

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME