Bavaria's governor leaves his deputy in office despite a furor over antisemitism allegations

BERLIN — The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office despite a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.

Governor Markus Soeder, a leading figure in Germany's center-right opposition, said he had concluded that it would be “disproportionate” to fire Hubert Aiwanger, his deputy and coalition partner, but that Aiwanger needs to work on rebuilding confidence with Jewish groups and others.

A state election is due in Bavaria in a matter of weeks.

In August, the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that, when Aiwanger was 17, he was suspected of producing a typewritten flyer calling for entries to a competition titled “Who is the biggest traitor to the fatherland?”

It listed, among other things, a “1st prize: A free flight through the chimney at Auschwitz.”

Aiwanger, 52, said last weekend that one or more copies of the flyer were found in his school bag but he denied that he wrote it. His older brother came forward to claim that he had written it.

Aiwanger has acknowledged making unspecified mistakes in his youth and offered an apology but also portrayed himself repeatedly as the victim of a “smear campaign” or “witch hunt.” His crisis management has drawn widespread criticism, including from Soeder.

Governor of Bavaria Markus Soeder speaks during press conference, in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago. Credit: AP/Sven Hoppe

On Tuesday, Soeder demanded that Aiwanger answer a detailed questionnaire, and his deputy delivered the answers on Friday evening. Soeder said he had a long conversation with Aiwanger on Saturday evening.

Over the past week, there has been a steady drip of further allegations about Aiwanger's behavior when he was at school — including claims that he gave the Hitler salute, imitated the Nazi dictator and had Hitler's “Mein Kampf” in his school bag. Aiwanger described the latter as “nonsense,” said he didn't remember ever giving the Hitler salute and did not rehearse Hitler’s speeches in front of the mirror.

On Thursday, Aiwanger said: “I deeply regret if I have hurt feelings by my behavior in relation to the pamphlet in question or further accusations against me from my youth. My sincere apologies go first and foremost to all the victims of the (Nazi) regime.”

Soeder said in a statement to reporters in Munich that the apology was “overdue, but it was right and necessary.” He said that Aiwanger's answers to his questions “weren't all satisfactory,” but that he had distanced himself again from the flyer and gave repeated assurances he didn't write it.

Bavaria's Governor Markus Soeder speaks during press conference, in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago. Credit: AP/Sven Hoppe

“In the overall assessment — that there is no proof, that the matter is 35 years ago, and that nothing comparable has happened since — a dismissal would be disproportionate, from my point of view,” Soeder said.

But leaders of Bavaria's governing coalition agreed “it is important that Hubert Aiwanger work on winning back lost trust,” and should hold talks with Jewish community leaders, Soeder said. He added that that was discussed Sunday with the main Bavarian and German Jewish leaders.

The allegations put Soeder, who is widely thought to have ambitions to challenge center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the 2025 national election, in an awkward position.

Aiwanger leads the Free Voters, a party that is a conservative force in Bavaria but has no seats in Germany’s national parliament. He has served as the state’s deputy governor and economy minister since 2018, when his party became the junior partner in a regional government under Bavaria’s long-dominant center-right Christian Social Union.

Soeder, the CSU leader, has said he wants to continue the coalition with the Free Voters, a more or less like-minded party, after the Oct. 8 state election. In his statement Sunday, he again dismissed the idea of switching to a coalition with the environmentalist Greens.