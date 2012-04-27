Bear wanders onto Colo. campus, moved to mountains

A 200-pound black bear that wandered onto the University of Colorado campus has been relocated to the nearby Rocky Mountains.

State wildlife official Jennifer Churchill said Friday that the male bear was tagged and taken to a remote area of ponderosa pines, oak brush and chokeberry west of Boulder.

The bear has become a celebrity since it wandered around a university residence hall in Boulder and climbed a tree Thursday. Wildlife officers eventually tranquilized it, and the bear dropped from its 15-foot-high perch onto pads placed on the ground.

It landed on its back before a crowd of gawking students.

Campus police spokesman Ryan Huff called it "a perfect landing."