Belarus frees an American and 2 other people in a bid to repair ties with Washington

TALLINN, Estonia — Belarusian authorities on Wednesday released an imprisoned U.S. citizen, a Belarusian journalist for a U.S.-funded media outlet and an opposition supporter in an apparent attempt to repair ruptured ties with Washington.

Freeing the American, who wasn't identified, follows last month's release of another U.S. citizen, Anastassia Nuhfer.

Also freed was Andrey Kuznechyk, a Belarusian journalist for the Belarus service of the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, who had been convicted of being part in an “extremist group.”

Additionally, Belarusian mother of three Alena Maushuk, who was convicted and sentenced on charges of taking part in riots, also was released.

Belarus’ opposition leader-in-exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the release of the three inmates, citing "the joint efforts that have made it possible.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The move comes after Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his more than three-decade rule in last month's election that the opposition has dismissed as farce.

Lukashenko, often dubbed “Europe’s last dictator,” has pardoned more than 250 people since July as he sought to mend ties with the West that were cut after Belarusian authorities responded to massive protests triggered by his 2020 reelection with a massive crackdown.

More than 65,000 people were arrested, thousands beaten and leading opposition figures have fled abroad or were thrown in prison. The country holds more than 1,200 political prisoners, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski, founder of the Viasna Human Rights Center.

The repression against dissent and Lukashenko’s support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered a slew of U.S. and EU sanctions that have dealt a heavy blow to Belarus' Soviet-style economy.

“Lukashenko is sending clear signals to the Trump administration about his desire to start bargaining for lifting the sanctions in exchange for the release of political prisoners,” said Valery Karbalevich, an independent political analyst. “Minsk is awaiting reaction to its ‘goodwill’ gestures."

Kuznechyk, who was sentenced to six years in prison on charges that he and rights activists dismissed as politically-driven, has spent more than three years behind bars.

“This is a joyous day for Andrey, his wife, and their two young children. After more than three years apart, this family is together again thanks to President Trump,” RFE/RL President & CEO Stephen Capus said in a statement, voicing hope that another imprisoned journalist of the outlet, Ihar Losik, will also be freed.