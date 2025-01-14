Biden administration will announce it's lifting state sponsor of terrorism designation for Cuba
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday is expected to lift the U.S. designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to U.S. officials familiar with matter. The officials were not authorized to comment and requested anonymity to discuss the yet to be publicly announced move.
White House National Security Council officials declined to comment on the matter.
