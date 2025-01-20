NewsNation/World

Just minutes before he leaves office, Biden pardons his siblings and their spouses

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive during...

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Chip Somodevilla

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned his siblings and their spouses, saying his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.”

“Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” he said. He issued a slew of pardons and commutations in the moments before leaving office, including for aides and allies that have been targeted by Donald Trump. None have been charged with any crimes.

Last month, he pardoned his son, Hunter for tax and gun crimes.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Donald Trump is being sworn in as 47th president of the United States, returning to the nation's highest office. NewsdayTV has full team coverage.

Watch live: Trump being sworn in as 47th president Donald Trump is being sworn in as 47th president of the United States, returning to the nation's highest office. NewsdayTV has full team coverage.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Donald Trump is being sworn in as 47th president of the United States, returning to the nation's highest office. NewsdayTV has full team coverage.

Watch live: Trump being sworn in as 47th president Donald Trump is being sworn in as 47th president of the United States, returning to the nation's highest office. NewsdayTV has full team coverage.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME