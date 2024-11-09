Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet Wednesday in the Oval Office, the White House said Saturday.
A postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.
But Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Trump lost the election in 2020.
